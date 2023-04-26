I’ve been thinking a lot lately about the future of the news business, this one in particular. I am oddly optimistic, and I have many of you to thank for that.

I say this at a dark time. Local newspapers across the county have disappeared, killed off by the siphoning of the advertising business into coastal digital behemoths, Google and Facebook.. A recent report put the death toll at 2,500. Big economic trends have driven this; the pandemic just made it even more pronounced.

