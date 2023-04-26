I’ve been thinking a lot lately about the future of the news business, this one in particular. I am oddly optimistic, and I have many of you to thank for that.
I say this at a dark time. Local newspapers across the county have disappeared, killed off by the siphoning of the advertising business into coastal digital behemoths, Google and Facebook.. A recent report put the death toll at 2,500. Big economic trends have driven this; the pandemic just made it even more pronounced.
We are not immune; we’re subject to the same pressures as all those others. We’ve been sustained through that by very generous, patient and broad-minded family shareholders – a family that has owned this newspaper since 1915, a family of which I happen to be a fourth-generation participant in the business. But it’s not me – it’s them. My dad, his siblings and cousins.
What makes me optimistic, aside from that unique ownership, is talking to you.
Nearly everyone I talk to – even those who had quit a subscription for one reason or another – remains supportive of local newsgathering. So many of you vote with your pocketbooks, and with the conversations you have with each other – to support what we do. You know the difficulties, and you know the importance of the service that our reporters and editors provide. Without them, you know there simply wouldn’t be anybody keeping a watchful eye on local elected officials, keeping track of tax money, and holding the government accountable.
Does that mean a future for our business is assured? Absolutely not. But it means we have a shot. We have a tremendous opportunity, starting from a position of strength.
We’re going to have to make more substantial changes, because the revenue from advertising services is continuing to shift away from printed newspapers. We can still provide excellent marketing services for businesses in a variety of way, and we can still deliver more news than ever, in a variety of ways. It’s going to change, and it’s going to look different than it has ever before.
But if we do those things, and we do them well, I can see light at the end of the tunnel.