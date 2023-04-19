Certain moments just feel like the future, as if I accidentally leaped across a canyon in my sleep.
I remember my first cell phone. Talking on the phone while fishing! Answering a work call on the changeover at a tennis match! What the hell? Am I George Jetson?
Yes, I know. We quickly get accustomed. Search engines. Siri, Alexa. They keep coming – FaceTime, Zoom, talking on a watch. Electric cars.
They’re coming faster these days. I told the computer to write a newspaper column in the voice of Ned Seaton, and the damn thing did it. Very unnerving. Is the machine going to 3-D-print a 9 millimeter, shoot me, and take over my life-force? For that matter, how do you know the machine didn’t already do this, and is in fact writing this column?
Well, another couple mental milestones over the past weekend:
First, my youngest kid, a sophomore in college, told somebody he was focusing more on a finance major than a computer science major. OK, fine…college is for broadening the mind, learning how to think, figuring out what your interests are. I take a broad view.
But his rationale was this: ChatGPT is going to be able to do computer programming far better than humans can, and so that entire sector is going to be disrupted. Finance? Hey, nobody will ever be able to replace human relationships that create sales.
So, wait. Computer programming is a dying field? Wow. That was fast. Now, I will say that the kid is 21, and as such knows far less than he thinks he knows. But…he probably has a point. If not right now, probably pretty soon.
Second: My old-school buddy came back to town from San Francisco for my dad’s service. Among other things, he described driving around his neighborhood, surrounded by empty cars driving themselves. There’s a business in the works, and the cars were essentially in training. Sometime soon, you’ll be able to call for a car – without a driver – to haul you to work, or to the airport, or back from Aggieville.