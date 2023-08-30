Perhaps you saw the video of the fight that broke out at a K-State fraternity pledge basketball game last weekend. It’s gotten a lot of attention online.

This is exactly the problem with fraternities: You throw a bunch of feral young men into a group home, mix in alcohol and other forms of dope and then you expect them to come out the other end as mature men. That is not a great plan. What is far more likely to happen is that they will start throwing punches at each other on a basketball court.

