The weekend paper included a piece by Ralph Russo, the Associated Press’s college football writer, previewing the major bowl games. It’s worth contemplating, even if you’re not interested in football.

His brief analysis of the Sugar Bowl, which involves K-State playing Alabama, was as follows: “Why watch? To find out if the Crimson Tide cares about this game. A handy guide: If Alabama wins, yes. If Alabama loses, no.” He predicted the outcome as an Alabama win, 28-17.

