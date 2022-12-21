The weekend paper included a piece by Ralph Russo, the Associated Press’s college football writer, previewing the major bowl games. It’s worth contemplating, even if you’re not interested in football.
His brief analysis of the Sugar Bowl, which involves K-State playing Alabama, was as follows: “Why watch? To find out if the Crimson Tide cares about this game. A handy guide: If Alabama wins, yes. If Alabama loses, no.” He predicted the outcome as an Alabama win, 28-17.
I’m not that interested in his pick. I’m interested in his framing. Because I think it’s instructive as a stark illustration of the way framing works in sports journalism, and in journalism more generally.
Sometimes the news media gets accused of bias in favor of or against one side in a political debate. I find that discussion a waste of time. I do, however, think that framing sets up a story in a way that tends to favor one side or the other, whatever the intentions of the writer.
Think about the K-State-Alabama game as an example. What is the story of that game? What is the narrative thread that ties it together?
There are as many possibilities as you want to imagine. So the tricky job of the journalist – particularly the broadcasters who are covering the game as it happens – is to decide what that framework really is.
Mr. Russo, quite reasonably, says that the story boils down to one question: Will Alabama care?
That means, regardless of the outcome, the narrative framework is all about Alabama. If they win, then the story is that they cared, and you can expect glowing features about Bryce Young’s dedication to his alma mater, and about Nick Saban’s motivational brilliance, and so on. If K-State wins the game, then the story is not that K-State triumphed over adversity and pulled off a great upset, and that Deuce Vaughn is the next Heisman favorite, and that David had slain Goliath. Nope. The story is that Alabama just mailed it in.
See how that sets up?
Is the story that Biden won, or is the story that Trump lost? Is the story Russian aggression, or is the story about fascists running Ukraine?
Think about the Big 12 title game, where the broadcasters framed the story as the heroic effort of Max Duggan to bring TCU back and nearly win. Which, of course, is a legit story – TCU being a title contender, and Duggan being a Heisman contender, that is a compelling way to structure the narrative to an audience interested more in the national title chase and the Heisman than a Big 12 title.
Of course, those of us who are K-State fans instinctively chafe at that. We view the framework from the lens of the toughness of the K-State defense despite a raft of injuries. We view it as part of the story of the rise of Will Howard. We view it as the culmination of the work of Chris Klieman and his staff, establishing their own legacy at K-State.
Those are also legitimate frameworks.
The broadcasters who cover the Sugar Bowl will be good professionals, and they will no doubt nod in the direction of several storylines. But the reality is that they’re playing to a national viewing audience, and the story, in the end, will be about Alabama.
Is that fair? Yes, it is. Does it encompass the entire truth? Of course not. But when you impose a narrative framework on complicated reality, that’s the end result.