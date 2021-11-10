I’d like to publicly salute Gavin Potter, who volunteered to create this year’s Moment.
Nearly every year, the occasion of a K-State-KU game creates one of them. Sometimes it’s in a basketball game, sometimes in football. Sometimes it’s a great play, or a bonehead move, or something somebody says before or after the game. You never know what it’s going to be, but most of the time, there is The Moment.
This year, there was little indication of anything leading up to the game. No “Who is K-State?” blathering from Les Miles. No late-game dunk to complain about, nobody swinging a chair, no name-calling, and not much drama about the game itself. K-State is having a decent season, and KU is again horrid, so there was little doubt about the outcome. Nobody’s job was at stake.
No K-State band appearing to march in an anatomically questionable formation, no vulgar chant on national TV, no talk about Sandstorm, no throwing hot dogs or bananas. No Mitch-vs.-Danny with titles on the line. Charlie Weis wasn’t there to egg it on, and there was no coaching-tree intrigue, as there was when Mangino bellied-up to The Great Man Himself.
But, as if dropped from heaven, or at least Oklahoma, along comes Gavin Potter.
He had appeared before in a bit-part in this century-long narrative, when he tore off a K-State sweatshirt to announce that he was signing with KU. He had previously verbally committed to K-State. He also said to a Tulsa TV reporter that Oklahoma and Oklahoma State had “made the worst decision that they’ve ever made letting me leave Oklahoma.” This despite the fact that OSU had actually offered him a scholarship.
He has started several games for KU, which despite all other appearances is still a Division 1 football program, so he’s a capable player and a very good athlete. And we should all give him a break, since — as you know if you’ve raised any — 18-to-21-year-old young men are often complete blithering idiots. They grow out of it; by 35, most men’s brains have matured. Maybe not mine, but, hey, this is fun.
Anyway, Young Potter had also provided a delicious moment a year ago, when he was out on the edge in a one-on-one situation, trying to tackle Deuce Vaughn. Vaughn put a little stanky-leg move on him, and Potter fell down grasping at air. No shame in that; Vaughn makes a lot of great football players look like clowns. But then Potter voluntarily donned the clown suit again, wading into a K-State fan Twitter thread after the game, comparing himself to Ray Lewis, and saying that K-State fans were just mad because they were afraid of having to play him for a couple more seasons.
So that set up this year’s game. Potter tried to act like he’d recovered a fumble after K-State had already scored, and he bumped into Skylar Thompson in the aftermath. That was goofball move No. 1, but it was more or less excusable.
He was completely pancaked by offensive lineman Josh Rivas on another touchdown run. Tasty, given the history, but not worth a newspaper column.
The clincher — The Moment — came when he hit Thompson very late, several yards out-of-bounds, in a play that drew a flag. Bad. Really bad, when you consider all the history of both people. But then, when K-Stater Joe Ervin responded by shoving him, he waited a full beat and collapsed to the ground, acting like Ervin had broken his legs.
The refs didn’t buy it, and he created a highlight clip for all-time in the rivalry. The best part of a person playing The Fool is when he doesn’t intend to.
There was the Windmill. There was Beasley dancing on the scorer’s table. There was tearing down the goalposts in Lawrence. There was the play when two linebackers hit the KU quarterback at exactly the same time from opposite directions. There was Snyder’s 200th.
And now, there’s Gavin Flopper.