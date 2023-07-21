Interesting couple of days in Pittsburgh, where I went to attend a conference of newspaper people. This particular gathering was for folks involved in family-owned newspaper companies, a thinning herd if ever there was one.

Many of the folks who would’ve attended a gathering like this have sold out, including those who owned the newspaper in Junction City, Lawrence, Topeka, Salina, and – if you go back further – Wichita and Kansas City. Those who remain are doing good work, but they’re talking mostly now about scrambling to eke out a profit so as to continue to serve the community. Side note: If you can’t make a profit, you can’t serve the public. Non-profits are inevitably beholden to somebody; the only sustainable model for the future of independent professional journalism is for subscribers to pay for that journalism and for a private business to run it.

