Fair warning. Fake Patty’s is hitting town as you’re reading this column.
What’s that? You thought that wasn’t a thing anymore?
Well, right. It’s not officially sanctioned by the Aggieville Business Association, and it doesn’t have the official logistical support from, say, the city government.
But you’d be well-advised to hunker down this weekend, if you’re in any way averse to college kids running loose.
Anecdotal evidence: My stepdaughter, a sophomore at Oklahoma State, is bringing a group of friends to town, including some fellow Cowgirls and one at Fort Hays. Her connection to Manhattan is irrelevant: This is obviously a thing that people know about, if they’re that age, from Stillwater up to, say, Ames. Certainly over to Lawrence, and Johnson County, and probably over to Columbia. Further west than Hays, for sure.
One college kid in Philadelphia is not flying back, thank goodness. But he sure as heck knows about it.
This is the thing: Whether bars run specials or not, whether we call it a thing or not, it’s going to happen. If college kids decide that they want to congregate here and drink, that’s what they’re going to do.
What they tell me, by the way, is it’s far easier on a routine weekend to get into the bars in Lawrence than it is in Manhattan. Even if you have a fake ID – and they all do – you can’t fool ‘em in Aggieville very easily, whereas in Lawrence, they let you in without fail. Whether that’s good or bad is for you to decide, I guess.
But on Fake Patty’s, that consideration goes out the window, in part because they just go to house parties anyway, underage or not. They might end up in Aggieville later, but the serious drinking happens elsewhere. Which is why it’s a bigger business issue for liquor stores than for bars. Interesting comment by one of the bar owners in The Mercury’s story about the weekend – that person said Fake Patty’s has become equivalent to a decent football game day. Nothing more than that.
Also, it’s worth noting, nothing less than that. The equivalent of a football game weekend in early March is nothing to burp at, business-wise. We don’t have to officially encourage it in any way, but we as a community also need to accommodate the invading hordes as well as we can. As has become obvious, they’re coming.