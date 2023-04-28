As both a K-State fan and a Chiefs fan, it was certainly exciting for me to learn that Felix Anudike-Uzomah had been taken in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday by Kansas City.
You bet. Cool deal.
But I still have to say: Why should I care about the draft?
Kansas City is hosting, so I’ve had several people ask if I planned to go over to Union Station to watch. My reply: Why would I ever do that?
Just give me the list of draft picks after it’s all over, and that’s all I need. I feel the same way about the Oscars: All I need to know is who won. Same with elections. I don’t care about the ups and downs on election night. I just want the final results. Who cares who was ahead with 50 percent of the precincts counted?
I’m sure others feel the same. Maybe even you. Maybe we’re even the majority.
But the NFL Draft has become a giant event, with upwards of 100,000 people registering to attend. Millions more watch on TV.
It’s like a coronation, I suppose, where giant men who can run really fast suddenly become multi-millionaires. It is, in fact, a reality TV show. Maybe that explains the attraction, as if they erected bleachers for gawkers to see The Bachelor make a bunch of women (and at least one man) lose their minds.
It’s the reverse of actual sports: It is all choreographed ahead of time, or else behind the scenes. It is very specifically not live-action. In actual sports, there’s a live event occurring that people historically went to see with their own eyes – and because of that, television decided to put it on. The draft is a non-event that they put on TV, which created a demand for people to go see it in person.
What’s next? Are we going to build stadiums so that giant flocks of sheep-people can watch some guy play Super Smash Bros on the X-box? Video -game-turned-YouTube-channel-turned-live-sporting event?
Don’t tell me. I’m sure it’s already happening. Maybe the CVB ought to get ahead of it and ride the next wave with a convention of people watching other people pretend to ski or swordfight wearing those weird Facebook goggles.
This crap filters down, as you know, so that we now hold coronations in high school gyms for knuckleheaded 18-year-olds to switch one jersey for another to announce where they’re going to play football in college. Completely manufactured drama.
I’ll read about it afterward, thank you very much. Well, I’m not going to read an account of the Smash Bros. tournament. But the rest? Yes, I’ll be happy to see who won Best Actor, and who went to which team in the first round. Fine.
And then I’ll tune in to watch – or attend in person – the actual games next fall.
