Well, now Aggieville is trying to get rid of Fake Paddy’s Day.
That probably seems like a complete 180, since most people assume that Aggieville has really been behind it from the beginning. And it certainly is big local news; Aggieville has been (at least) defending the event for many years.
But the thing to remember about a fake holiday is that everything really is a mirage.
Fake Paddy’s Day exists because the actual St. Patrick’s Day weekend events in Aggieville have often occurred during spring break for K-State students. Hence the “Fake” event, timed for the weekend prior. That allowed college kids to have an excuse to slosh back gallons of booze while still in town.
Remember, though, there are several layers of illusion. I said “event,” but it’s never really been an “event.” Nobody actually sponsors it. What it really amounts to is a collective acknowledgment that there will be a bunch of college-aged people in town, looking to get really drunk.
Nobody anticipated quite how big a deal that would become, and then all of a sudden a year or two into it, drunk kids were everywhere, stumbling down residential streets, throwing up in the storm drains, blasting music while they stood out on lawns. The city and the cops had to come up with a plan, so they beefed up their presence and tried to make it a more organized Aggieville “event.”
But that just drove it more into neighborhoods around town, where kids would have big parties before ever heading to Aggieville. It became even more of a problem.
Aggieville bar owners took the brunt of the public-relations hit; people assume the weekend was a gold-mine for them and that they were the ones pushing it. It was certainly a big day, but the businesses that really benefited were liquor stores and distributors. For them it was bigger than New Year’s Eve. But the perception that bar owners were behind it? Another illusion.
So now, the Aggieville Business Association — which is to a degree a bar-owner organization — has decided it wants to get rid of Fake Paddy’s Day entirely. What’s ironic is that they can’t do that, since it was never theirs, and never an “event” anyway. If college kids want to show up here to drink, what are we supposed to do? Post armed guards on K-177 and K-18?
This particular year there probably won’t be much of a problem. The pandemic and the way the school calendar year works will slow the flow considerably. If Aggieville businesses individually also decide to gear back the marketing efforts, that will also slow it down. So will law enforcement.
But the proof of the fact that it was never really an “event,” and never really driven by bar owners, will likely become evident again next year, when it will probably resurface anyway.