Since it’s early August, the caravan of U-Hauls down K-177 has begun, and I have a point of criticism.
It looks terrible out there.
I’m referring to the aesthetics of the area just north of the intersection of I-70 and 177. It’s what people first see, the welcome mat to our community. And it’s a dump.
There are plenty of reasons for that state of affairs, but the reality is that something needs to be done. Just pretend you’ve never been here before, and try to see that intersection the way a newcomer would. At the moment, there’s a crumbling concrete island, a bunch of overgrown weeds, a lot where a company has parked mobile homes for sale, and a vacant lot that years ago was a gas station. The sign is still there, partially covered by what appears to be a sagging bedsheet.
We’ve got a tremendous college town here, one that consistently ranks among the best in the nation of its type. I don’t have to make this case to you. Despite its flaws, most of us can agree it’s a great place.
And usually, I’m all about substance. Reality. Facts. They have a way of mattering, at least eventually. So if the town itself is compelling, people will overlook the dumpy first impression.
But that image is so out-of-line with what’s here that it’s as if we’re trying to force people away. As if we’re saying: Get out. Don’t bother looking this way. We’re keeping this place to ourselves.
I’ve heard about the hurdles my entire professional career: The area in question is in Geary County, which doesn’t care. The property where the gas station used to be has no utility service, and without it, it’s not terribly marketable. Bringing utility lines all the way out there would be prohibitively expensive.
Right. All true and relevant. But, still, some money and some determination by people in power could get something done. Hell, we attracted NBAF here.
The university has an interest in this, I guarantee. They’re trying to turn around a giant enrollment decline; can you imagine a mom from Overland Park, pondering where to send her 17-year-old daughter, looking at the weeds and the vacant lot? Hmm, honey, let’s see about Fayetteville.
While we’re on this subject, can anybody do anything about what appears to be a junk car lot beside 177, just over the bridge? I could repeat everything I just said. It’s a disaster.
Too late for this year; the students and new faculty are here or on their way. But the next cycle of recruiting is just about to begin – if it ever stopped – and time’s a-waistin’.