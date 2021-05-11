The herky-jerky tale of the county government and an old church building took another turn this week, with predictable dynamics.
In the end, what we as taxpayers are going to get is an extremely expensive vacant lot, and eventually probably another government building. But the journey from here to there is also likely to continue on a winding path.
We’re talking about the First Christian Church, a 112-year-old building that sits right across the parking lot from the county office building. It’s at 115 Courthouse Plaza.
County officials have eyeballed that building for many years as a possible target for expansion. Whether the county government staff ought to need more space is, of course, a debatable political question, but the reality is that the staff has expanded and probably will continue to do so. Government generally doesn’t shrink over time.
The last County Commission finally pulled the trigger, voting 2-1 to buy the building last May for $852,000, sight unseen. They found out after the fact that the building had deteriorated significantly, but of course by then they were stuck with it. Commissioner John Ford, who had previously backed the deal, reversed course at the last minute and voted against it. He’s still on the commission, while the two who voted for the purchase — Ron Wells and Marvin Rodriguez — were booted off in the primaries last summer. (Their vote in favor of the purchase was probably only a minor factor in their removal by voters.)
Now the commission has voted to seek bids to demolish the structure. Historic preservationists have entered the conversation, asking the commission to pause to assess the building’s significance. That seems an entirely reasonable request, since there’s certainly been no hurry in the entire process. Commissioner Ford said Monday that perhaps somebody would buy the stone that part of the building is made from, and that it could be repurposed that way.
I presume that there will be some sort of pause, and some sort of assessment, because that only makes sense — and then eventually, after more twists and turns, the building will be found to be so functionally obsolete that it’ll be knocked down, with some sort of historic marker in its place, and turned into a parking lot. It’ll be the million-dollar lot; perhaps that can go on the sign, too.
Then, when there’s sufficient pressure from department heads years from now and the dynamics on the county commission are right, the county will build a new office building there for tens of millions of dollars. Perhaps some of the old stone will be re-used, and the design will be appropriate to match the historic buildings nearby.
All of that will, of course, make sense on one level, which is why this issue has been lurking around for years. The building is in the same complex as the county office building, the county courthouse and the county attorney’s office building. It would REALLY make sense if the government could sell off other property in order to pay for this, and to actually consolidate, but that is probably wishful thinking.