Tip of the editorial cap again to the Manhattan City Commission for putting ideological differences aside. It’s another reminder of the importance of keeping party politics out of local government.
Usha Reddi attended her last meeting as a city commissioner Tuesday; she was appointed to serve in the state senate as a fill-in, and decided (after some double-clutching) to get off the commission as a result.
Her send-off included at least some feel-good comments from Mayor Mark Hatesohl, who’s generally on the other side of ideological debates from Reddi. She said she hoped she had served “with respect” shown to her counterparts; he said: “We differ on policies, but there’s no reason we can’t be cordial, respectful and friends.”
That’s exactly right. That’s the way representative government ought to work. That’s the way political debate everywhere in our republic ought to transpire.
My sense is that it actually does occur that way in Topeka, and even in Washington. Democrats and Republicans in elected office probably get along better than you would think. The trouble is that they goose their supporters by demonizing the other side, which further deepens divides, which ends up with…well, Jan. 6. It ends up with people bashing windows and threatening to hang the vice president for not being sufficiently ideologically pure.
At City Hall and up at the school district headquarters, the great virtue is that there aren’t political parties involved. Elected officials and party leaders sometimes try to foul that up. And no, I’m not naive enough to think they aren’t maneuvering behind the scenes. But if it becomes overt and direct, then divides get deeper and nothing gets done.
Instead, what we have are people with divergent ideological positions – and, I would imagine, different party registrations, even though I have no interest in checking – who are thanking each other on the way out the door.
The reality at City Hall is that 99 percent of the issues are not at all partisan, or even ideological. What is the Republican way to handle a sewer benefit district? What is the Democrat position on street lights? Is there a conservative approach to a maintenance contract for salt trucks? What’s the liberal viewpoint on buying a new filter for the water plant?
People who get elected to those positions need to do their homework, they need to think of the best interest of the community, and they need to listen respectfully to one another. The less we go down the path of partisanship, the more likely the whole thing is to function correctly.
Need a good example? Just read the story about the parting of Mark Hatesohl and Usha Reddi.