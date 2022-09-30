My college-age son, who is sort of a conservative provocateur, forwarded a tweet to me last night from Elon Musk. The Tesla founder, who has 107 million followers on Twitter, recently said this:

“My son, Saxon, was amazed that so many paper newspapers are still produced every day. He said they probably just search the Internet and print it out. Yup, with rare exception, that is *actually* what they do haha.”

Tags

Recommended for you