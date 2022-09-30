My college-age son, who is sort of a conservative provocateur, forwarded a tweet to me last night from Elon Musk. The Tesla founder, who has 107 million followers on Twitter, recently said this:
“My son, Saxon, was amazed that so many paper newspapers are still produced every day. He said they probably just search the Internet and print it out. Yup, with rare exception, that is *actually* what they do haha.”
Well. Where to begin?
Let’s begin with Thursday’s Mercury, which I happen to have in front of me. We printed it and delivered it to thousands of homes in this very community, for people like you who prefer it that way. In fact, people like you actually pay us to produce it and deliver it to you. We employ several people whose job is to create that physical product – those people also live here, with families and friends and hobbies and real lives.
In that paper were 16 stories with the bylines of our reporters, meaning they wrote them as their own original work. Those stories involved a lot of phone calls and time spent observing first-hand. Just to take one example, we had an extensive report on what the city government is considering to address problems in the local housing market. That was the subject of a meeting Tuesday night, a meeting that our reporter attended in-person, taking notes, asking follow-up questions, and so on. He had talked with our editors in advance to think about the intriguing questions, and then two editors went through the story to review it for everything from logical gaps to misplaced commas. Then those editors wrote headlines and captions for all the local photos taken by our local photographer. All these people are full-time employees whose job is to bring you local, original, independent professional journalism.
That paper also included a variety of news stories and photos from around the globe, mostly because we know you want that to be part of our paper. When the mayor of New York City says “Kansas doesn’t have a brand,” I regret to inform you that we do not have a reporter standing there in front of him to write an original story, so we have to rely on news services. But that still strikes me as relevant to you.
In that paper were also obituaries of local people, arrest reports from the local police department, briefs from a variety of local churches about their upcoming services, and a very detailed breakdown of the upcoming K-State football game against Texas Tech. Some of that material comes in to us by e-mail, written or compiled by others – but the reason we gather it is because it’s relevant to you, and because we’ve told reliable sources of information that we want them to compile it in a certain way for us to pass on to you. So is that really “copy and paste”?
Do we spend time on the Internet, looking for relevant information to put in our paper? Of course we do. We are neither idiots nor Luddites; what, are we also not supposed to use phones, or electric typewriters? There’s a lot of information out there on the Internet, some of it even pretty reliable. Elon Musk’s tweet was obviously meant to imply that we just willy-nilly copy whatever’s out there. Which is so false that it's insulting.
I suppose you can see the irony here, that I’m commenting in print on a social media post about how printed newspapers just copy from social media. Sure. The joke’s on me, Elon. Well-done.
But, at least in Manhattan, Kansas, you’ve got the wrong idea.