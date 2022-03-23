I’d like to make the case that your feelings and your beliefs are entirely irrelevant.
How’s that for a provocative opener? I did it that way for a reason, one that I hope will become evident quickly.
It comes up because I’ve been thinking a little lately about the Confederate flag. I first had to confront this issue when I was in college, a time and place I shared with Ketanji Brown, the woman who’s likely to be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court. It was one of the first times the realization hit me in the face: It doesn’t matter what you intend when you say something; what matters is the perception of the person you’re saying it to.
At that time, a young woman who transferred to Harvard from the University of Virginia decided to fly the Confederate flag outside her dorm window. It caused a stir, obviously. She said the flag reminded her of home; she said it stood for Southern grace and dignity, and her own identity.
She had a right to such a display, according to the Constitution and according to the university at the time. Free speech. I agreed with that position, and still do.
On the other hand, I came to understand, the flag represented something else entirely to most of the rest of the university community. It represented slavery. It represented that because that is precisely what the Confederacy stood for.
You could make the case – as she did – that it stood for something else, even that it stood for free speech, or states’ rights.
But in the end, what we all have to realize as grown-ups is that our intentions when we speak (or write) are not really relevant. What’s relevant is what another person perceives when you speak.
The point of speech and writing is to convey meaning. It is to convey a certain understanding from one person to another. As I tell newspaper writers, your reader is lost in the ocean, unable to swim. You have to throw her a life-saver. You have to be as clear as possible. Most importantly, you have to think like the reader.
If the reader – or the listener – does not get the intended perception, that is not her fault. It’s the writer’s fault, the speaker’s fault. This can be frustrating, of course. If you have the best of intentions, you may find yourself exasperated when your motives are questioned. Occupational hazard of opinion-writing, by the way. It’s also an occupational hazard of, say, marriage, or parenting. Life pretty much forces you to realize it, if you’re mature enough to accept the lesson: The only thing that matters is what the other person perceives. Your intentions are irrelevant.
If you display a Confederate flag, you have to understand that others will perceive it as a symbol of racism. You can argue until you’re blue in the face that that’s not your intent. And that’s fine – you have a right to display that flag, and a right to make your case. But you also have to acknowledge (if that’s what you’re doing) that you’re really not interested in understanding, just in being understood. That’s not a terribly productive way to go through life.