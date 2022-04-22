First: Oops. I had a significant typo in the opinion column in this space Thursday. I wrote that Scorpion Biological Services, the company that’s planning to hire 500 people for a $650-million pharmaceutical plant here, had $80 million in cash.
Wrong. They had $8 million in cash, according to their most recent annual balance sheet.
That makes stronger the point I was attempting to make – the point that these deals are a gamble, and that the company in question doesn’t have much of a track record. I did go on to say that it’s a pretty good gamble, though, and I maintain that opinion. Just hit an extra digit. Sorry.
***
You won’t know the direction of your property tax bill until this summer, once the local governments get close to wrapping up their budgets.
But if I were a betting man, I’d lay odds the bill will go up.
For one thing, average housing values are up about 7 percent in Riley County, according to some early figures provided by the county appraiser.
Put simply, that means the government would have to cut tax rates by 7 percent in order for your bill to remain the same.
Meanwhile, in separate actions recently, the city government has now committed to giving $2.1 million in raises to its employees, and the police department is looking at $3.4 million in raises over two years. The cop raises would bump the RCPD budget up by 7 percent. That’s not been officially approved, but the reality is that there’s going to be some sort of substantial pay bump for the police.
The cops are funded by both the city and county governments – both of which will play the game of attempting to blame their eventual tax increases on the police department budget. That’s a shell-game maneuver, but that’s really a tangent that we can get into another day.
Meanwhile the county is adding ambulance people, and the school district is having to pay more to keep staff as well.
Given the makeup of the elected boards that run these entities, I’m guessing there will be some major arguments over the budgets. Because the only way to have a prayer of holding taxes steady is to chop entire programs and services. Nibbling around the edges won’t get that done, given the basics of the employee raises and the property valuation increases.
How will it turn out? Too early to tell.
But this summer is where the rubber really meets the road.