Ned Seaton
So far, the effort to come up with a “strategic plan” for Manhattan is doing, well, fine.
The real questions — the ones where there are choices to be made — are coming next.
Consultants hired by the city government have come up with a “vision statement” for the community that is hard to argue with. What we want, they say, is “A thriving, high-quality university community that offers a variety of opportunities to support the wellbeing of its people while capitalizing on its small-town feel.”
The statement goes on to define some of those terms in pretty commonsensical ways, and I suspect all of that would earn broad agreement. People commenting on it in recent public events have said it needs to be less boring, it needs to include something about Fort Riley, and it ought to include something about diversity. Fine. All good.
So far, that stuff is...well, not exactly meaningless, but pretty gauzy. I mean, it’s fine to say that we want a small-town feel — that is a choice, one distinct from saying that we all want a thriving urban experience. But if you’ve chosen to live in Manhattan, Kansas, that’s probably pretty self-evident. And, to say that we want a variety of opportunities to support the wellbeing of the people here is distinct from...what? To say that we want limited opportunities, and everybody can damn well fend for themselves?
I’m not trying to condemn the whole enterprise here. I’m saying that the next round is really where things get important and interesting.
The next round of surveys conducted by the consultants will attempt to force people to choose priorities. Like, for instance, is it very important to pay city government employees well, or is it more important that the community create private-sector jobs with competitive pay, or is it most important that we provide good social services, or is the priority that we’re environmentally green? Also, what should the city government invest more in, or less in?
Those choices, and those priorities, will be very productive to scrutinize, if enough people respond. They could become very important as policymakers and bureaucrats set their priorities. Politicians come from at least a couple of perspectives, and people nowadays tend to only believe things that support their previously-held views. But politicians also like to get elected, and there’s at least a chance that some of them will listen.
As others have done before in The Mercury, I would encourage you to take the survey to express your views. That survey is available at the CrossroadsMHK website, which we’ll link to from this column electronically, or you can find through the website www.engagemhk.org.