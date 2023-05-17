The plan, as I understand it, is to build 12 new tennis courts in CiCo Park.
There will be temptations to cut that number, because it’s an expenditure of public money and there’s never enough of that to go around. Furthermore, somebody’s going to say that tennis is a snooty sport, or that pickleball is taking over, or that the public tennis courts we already have ought to be enough.
These are not entirely unreasonable arguments, but I’d like to make the case that spending the money is a wise choice.
First and foremost, a complex of 12 tennis courts would allow Manhattan to host real tennis tournaments, events that bring quite a few people to town. In fact, a facility like that could allow our town to host the state high school championship tournament, an event that has rotated between Olathe, Prairie Village, Topeka, and Wichita for the past 20 years. The newest of those facilities is in Olathe, where a high school tennis venue has real bleachers and scoreboards and an announcers booth. Best high school tennis complex I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been to a lot.
Not fancy, but very user-friendly for spectators and with the 12 courts you need to put on a real tournament.
At the moment, Manhattan can’t really even host a home meet. They’ve been stuck for 20 years with a quad involving Marysville, Junction City and Highland Park. Nothing against those schools, but…well, can you imagine if we told the football team that they could only play at home against Highland Park every year? So, if you had, say, Trevor Hudgins on the basketball team and you could go up to the high school once a year to see him manhandle Marysville, can you imagine that if might not set too well?
Tennis is not the only sport in this boat. Swimming is now out of a home, since they knocked down the natatorium. Don’t get me started on that issue.
Tennis was actually even worse off, until they replaced the godawful courts behind the high school in the latest round of renovation. Hat’s off. Nice job there.
Also, just to be clear, the CiCo complex would be open to the public, as it should be. There are no functional public courts west of City Park, unless you count the concrete slabs at Anthony Middle School. That’s just silly in a town like ours. Pickleball is growing, and perhaps we can draw the necessary lines on the courts elsewhere, as they’ve done to the courts at the old 9th grade center.
I want to applaud city and school district leaders for getting this plan on the books, and I want to applaud voters for supporting a sales tax to move forward on these sorts of projects. I’d just like to add my voice to support keeping it a real robust plan that will allow the public and the high school teams to use them, including for events that can bring a lot of people here.