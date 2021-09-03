Two brief curmudgeonly notes, and one bit of unadulterated cheerleading:
• So, what turn do you suppose is next for the county government with the old church building?
The Riley County Commission this past week decided to reverse course on spending money on asbestos removal.
So, let’s review: County says it wants building, then backs off, then says it wants it again, then backs off. On—off. Off—on. Year after year, for the better part of a decade.
County then finally hauls off and buys building for $800K—plus, sight unseen. County afterward finds building a disaster inside, including asbestos. County decides to demolish building, meaning it will be a million—dollar vacant lot.
Preservationists ask for delay, and submit building for listing on historic register. Historic register comes back and approves listing. Two days later, county votes to begin asbestos removal, essentially thumbing nose at preservationists, to move toward demolition.
The latest: County changes its mind and pulls $18,000 asbestos contract. So...what? So many 180s, it’s probably a geometric equation by now.
Truth is, that last one was probably the right move, and the previous vote was the wrong one. So let’s give credit for that.
But...what a mess.
•I see where the state’s top dog in K—12 education was in town, touting the high graduation rate of Kansas high schools.
I presume a higher graduation rate is better than a lower one, all else being equal. But I do have to wonder about it. Isn’t the quickest way to jack up graduation rates essentially to just let everybody graduate, even the dummies?
At 88.3 percent, the graduation rate is now the highest in the state’s history.
It’s up about a percentage point in the past six years. The goal, they say, is to get it to 95 percent.
I mean, why not just make it 100? If a kid bombs the final, just hand him a diploma anyway, right? Then we can celebrate the fact that everybody has graduated. Hang a banner on a battleship. Mission Accomplished!
I don’t mean to be persnickety, because the public school system around here does an excellent job, as far as I can tell. But I also keep hearing things from college officials about how they have to do more and more remedial work, because increasing numbers of freshmen show up unprepared. That does not inspire confidence in the value of a high school diploma.
• And now for the shameless plug: I can’t tell you how excited I am about the air—guitar seminar and contest here later this month. It’s part of the unveiling of some new murals, I guess. Not sure the connection, but who cares?
A guy called “Nordic Thunder,” who was evidently recently named “The Greatest Air Guitarist of All Time” will be putting on a how—to class, and then he’ll host a contest, and then he himself will perform. Fourth and Poyntz, Sept. 16, starting at 5:30.
So, this guy makes a living playing air guitar. He has had two air—guitar—related surgeries, according to the Internet, where everything is true.
Somebody, somewhere claimed the authority to name the world’s greatest fake guitar player, and this guy is it.
Fascinated by the repertoire. Surely a guy named “Nordic Thunder” plays some...what? Dokken? “Immigrant Song,” by Led Zep?
Personal favorite: “Shook Me All Night Long,” although I prefer the Malcolm role to the Angus one, and probably “Baba O’Reilly,” with the full—on Pete Townshend windmill.
“Crazy Train” ought to show up. Pet peeve: Nobody should try to air—guitar Van Halen. Can’t do it, especially “Eruption.”
Anyway, what a world.