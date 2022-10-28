The only contested local race for a seat in the Kansas Legislature this year is between Mike Dodson and Kim Zito for the 67th District, which includes the west side of Manhattan. It’s an important race between two well-intended people who have substantially different approaches.

Gen. Dodson is the incumbent, having served one two-year term. He’s a former Manhattan city commissioner, and the former commanding general at Fort Riley, among many military posts in his career. He moved back here after his military career was over and has been directly involved in local public life since.

Tags

Recommended for you