The only contested local race for a seat in the Kansas Legislature this year is between Mike Dodson and Kim Zito for the 67th District, which includes the west side of Manhattan. It’s an important race between two well-intended people who have substantially different approaches.
Gen. Dodson is the incumbent, having served one two-year term. He’s a former Manhattan city commissioner, and the former commanding general at Fort Riley, among many military posts in his career. He moved back here after his military career was over and has been directly involved in local public life since.
He’s diligent and deliberate and cautious, a prototypical Manhattan establishment Republican. He presented himself as a moderate. That’s an endangered species, and thus far he’s fallen in line with the conservatives running the statehouse.
Ms. Zito has been involved in local Democratic party politics for a while, and is intelligent, well-informed and motivated to help others. She’s a military spouse with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s degree as well.
She had an unfortunate introduction to public life here, getting drawn into the fracas at a local school board meeting on the subject of “critical race theory.” Whose fault that episode was depends on whose version you listen to, and to her credit the liberals had the facts on their side in that particular matter.
She’s a tough critic of Dodon’s work in the Legislature, calling him out for reversing himself to vote against full funding of special education in the state budget, and suggesting that Dodson knuckled under to Republican party bosses. Dodson, for his part, says that votes are complicated and that budget bills inappropriately mix policy and funding together.
Zito also criticizes Dodson for voting to put an amendment on the ballot for voters to choose whether to further limit abortion. Dodson said he wanted voters to decide, and that he’s comfortable with the state’s current rules on abortion after voters had their say.
He’s cautious and careful; she’s impassioned and occasionally combative. Aside from the partisan politics – where most of you already know where you stand – that’s pretty much the race in a nutshell.
The other Manhattan-area representative, Sydney Carlin, is unopposed.