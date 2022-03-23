Perhaps you’re following the news about the judge who’s been nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. Senators grilled her awhile Tuesday; she’ll probably get confirmed.
I don’t know that much about her, but I can tell a story about college, because she and I had to confront an issue on campus at that time that still reverberates.
It was 1989, and a student at Harvard decided to fly a Confederate flag out her dorm window in a rather obscure location on the campus. That ignited a debate, one that was to prefigure a whole lot of debates ever since.
I was a senior at the time; my roommate was a guy from Virginia, a great guy, a quiet Southerner who thought deeply about America, and Abraham Lincoln, and the South, and God. I learned at least as much from him as I did from any professor, and I had some damn good ones. We roomed together all four years. He was a better writer than me, for what that’s worth. He’d write something better about all this, I guarantee.
The young woman who flew the Confederate flag was also a Virginian, making arguments about pride in her heritage and identity. She went on to fly it a couple years later in a much more prominent location, right in the entryway of Kirkland House, in the middle of a cluster of houses down by the Charles River.
That sparked a much larger debate, one that prompted another student to put up a homemade Nazi flag in protest. And then there were more debates, and… well, we’re still debating these things, right up to today. Free speech, symbols, racism. The role of the university. And so on.
Harvard’s president at the time came down on the side of free speech, saying the student had a right to display the flag, however distasteful. I agreed strongly with that position, as I did with his encouragement for people to think seriously about it and consider the feelings of others.
The issue sparked Ketanji Brown, now Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was a sophomore at the time, into activism. She protested the display, and the university’s decision to allow it. I don’t particularly remember her, but I do remember that the protesters made a very strong case about the meaning of that symbol, particularly to Black people.
For my roommate, it was a fraught issue, since he shared the Virginia heritage. We came down on the same side: it was the student’s right to display the flag, but she still shouldn’t have done it because of what that flag conveys. I believe I convinced him to write an op-ed for the campus newspaper I worked for, but memory is fuzzy and the search engine can’t find it. (If a tree falls in the forest and Google doesn’t know it, did it really happen?)
Brown protested but also listened; she has remained engaged ever since. She encouraged fellow protesters to go to class, to excel academically, because that was the way to truly win. She certainly did. You have to admire that.
The fact that she was an activist ignited (then and now) my suspicions as a journalist. Activists are generally not committed to the truth but rather to a cause.
But on the other hand, there was really no way around getting drawn into that issue at that time, one way or another, and if somebody flew a flag that conveyed the notion that white boys from Kansas should be enslaved, I believe I’d get a little more involved, too. That was something I guess we all learned — to listen to one another, try to stand in each other’s shoes. Which, come to think of it, is probably what matters the most.