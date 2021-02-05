Anyone starting to take the Kansas City Chiefs for granted doesn’t have to look very far. Just across the parking lot, for instance.
The Chiefs will play Sunday in their second straight Super Bowl. They won last year, and they’ve just kept winning. This season, they went 14-2 in the regular season, including one game where they played the junior varsity roster because it didn’t matter.
Basically, they seem invincible ever since Patrick Mahomes became the quarterback. That was two years ago. Even before that, the Chiefs were a solid playoff team. So people now have a tendency to get all overextended, saying ridiculous things about a “dynasty” and “multiple Super Bowls,” and so on.
My point here is to ignore that, and to appreciate what’s happening because it’s extremely rare.
Some of that talk has taken a hiatus because the storyline for game Sunday is also about Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his status as probably the greatest to ever play the game. It’s Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker, the master and the pupil, the GOAT and the kid, all that stuff. All fun, and all good to help sell ads on TV.
Anyway, win or lose, Chiefs fans in our area need to try to appreciate the moment.
Because the moment is unlikely to last.
A few years back, the Kansas City Royals — who share a parking lot with the Chiefs at the Truman Sports Complex — made two World Series in a row. Unlike the Boys in Red, the Boys in Blue lost their first, then won their second. That second year, they were the best team in baseball from beginning to end.
And then, poof. It was over. The Royals have returned to “terrible,” their enduring condition ever since the mid-1990s. (Historical note: The Chiefs were bad for my entire growing-up years, and the Royals were the power. Things change.)
Because of the way leagues handle television money, baseball is vastly different from football, and so everybody knew the Royals would fly apart when the stars’ contracts came up for renewal. The Chiefs just signed Mahomes for half a billion dollars, so there’s a more realistic chance for enduring power.
But, to put it bluntly, stuff happens. People get hurt, or they lose their edge, or something. Coaches leave, drawn by a new challenge. Opponents figure things out, and they draft new players. The moment is here, and then it’s gone.
Tom Brady’s ongoing success is a reminder that it can happen. But it’s extremely unlikely.
No need to fret about that. That’s just the way it is. The point is that, as Chiefs fans, we should try to revel in the moment while we’ve got it.