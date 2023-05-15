They’re playing a shell game with the city budget this year, one that strikes me as both disingenuous and basically a bad idea.
You have to jump through a rather complicated series of bureaucratic hoops on this one, so bear with me. I think you’ll get my point by the end.
City commissioners, led by Wynn Butler, are trying – for understandable reasons – to hold down property tax increases. Nobody likes them. I sure don’t. Commissioner Butler is nothing if not relentless on that point, and I appreciate him for that.
But one method they keep using is to dip into other pots of money to fund the general operation of the government. The latest example appears to be to try to raid the alcohol tax. That tax is supposed to be used to pay for prevention and treatment of drug and alcohol problems.
Usually, the alcohol tax is used to pay for, among other things, the anti-drinking program at Manhattan High. That’s certainly from all appearances an effective use of that money.
Why’s it at risk? Because of the shell-game operation. So here’s the series of hoops I mentioned. Bear with me:
–The city government is trying to dump responsibility for animal control onto the police department. The cops don’t want the budgetary burden of the dogcatchers, either, so…
–To buy off the PD’s acquiescence with that plan, the city would relieve the cops of a different cost burden: The program of first-responders in the case of mental health emergencies. The PD has been paying Pawnee Mental Health for that service. (Good idea, by the way.)
–So, if you move the alcohol tax money out of the school system and over to Pawnee, the PD comes off unscathed, and the city gets rid of the responsibility for the dogcatchers, which means…
–The school district ends up holding the bag. Could the school system cough up the money to pay for drug and alcohol counseling/prevention services? Well, sure. It could, and if this maneuver works, then the school board will have to make a decision.
But they really shouldn’t have to, and – unless the school board takes a particularly hard line – I doubt that the bottom line to taxpayers will be any different. If you want the service, you’re going to have to pay somehow. And I would suggest – and I would guess elected officials will agree – that we want the service.
So the upshot will be that your property tax will be marginally higher from the school board, and marginally lower from the city, and nothing will have really changed other than that. But it’s a pattern, and a shell game, and it’s not really shooting straight.