There’s an incredibly important process occurring right now in Topeka. Unfortunately for you, it’s all happening in secret.
We’ll just have to hope it all turns out for the best. We at The Mercury will try, the best we can, to keep you informed, but it’ll be an uphill battle.
What’s going on is that they’re searching for a new president for Kansas State University. Richard Myers is retiring at the end of the year, and so the college in our college town needs a new leader.
It’s easily the most important job in town. We fought like cats and dogs with each other over who ought to be elected President of the United States, and we’ll tussle over who will be on the City Commission. And yet the commissioners have more direct impact on our lives here, and the president of the university has even more than they do.
President Myers has done that job well in difficult times. Aside from the pandemic, he encountered social unrest and demographic trends that drove a continued decline in enrollment. Yet he managed quite well, and put a team in place that’s well-positioned for the future.
But what that future will be — and how it will impact our community — will be determined by the next president, to a large degree.
The Kansas Board of Regents will have the final say on hiring that person. That board is made up of people appointed by the governor. It’s intended to be balanced politically and in terms of affiliation with certain colleges, and, over time, it has indeed managed the system of universities in the state very well. For the record, the nine-member board includes two K-State grads, although unfortunately nobody at the moment from Manhattan. The search that ended up hiring President Myers was led by Manhattan’s own Dennis Mullin.
So far, all we know is that the search committee will be chaired by Carl Ice, the BNSF Railroad CEO who has been a fantastically generous donor to K-State. And Mark Hutton, a member of the Regents who’s a K-State grad, will serve on it. We also know Gov. Laura Kelly has encouraged the board to appoint retired U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts as the chair. That’s a great idea, and I hope Sen. Roberts is involved.
The committee will review applications and then forward recommendations to the Regents. That entire process will occur in secret. The philosophy is driven by the notion that it will lead to better applicants, since people might apply who don’t want it known that they’re looking for new jobs. It’s a decent theory, and it might be true.
The flip side is that it cuts the public out of the process. All we get is the announcement at the end. If somebody somewhere knows something that might help find a better candidate or avoid a worse one, well, that’s just too bad.
I know I’m howling at the moon. Nobody in any position of authority is going to listen, because this is just the way these things are done now.
As I say, let’s just hope it turns out the best for K-State, for Manhattan, and for our region.