A white cop is in jail. A black man is dead.
This is not a moment to celebrate. This is a moment to reflect on a tragedy.
The particulars of the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin are not really what I want to ponder here. I’m in no position to judge if the jury’s decision was right or wrong. I generally have faith that the judicial system works as it should, and that if something is wrong, the system eventually fixes it. That doesn’t make it perfect or even fair in any particular instance, but the system generally works. That would have been true regardless of the verdict in this particular case.
Celebrating or protesting the outcome of a case has usually struck me as wrongheaded. Juries make decisions the best they can, given the evidence and the cases presented to them. Those decisions are neither larger nor smaller than the particular case they’re addressing. So: Was Derek Chauvin guilty? Yes. Does that mean his conviction is some sort of triumph of good over evil? No.
The larger issue is that a man is dead, killed for no good reason. He was black, and the police officer who kneeled on his neck was white. Was race a factor in his death? We can’t know that.
What we do know is that the cop acted as cop, prosecutor, jury, judge and executioner.
That should never happen. If George Floyd did anything that merited police attention — if he did anything wrong — then he should have been arrested, charged, prosecuted, sentenced and convicted. Clearly whatever he might have done did not warrant the death penalty, so we can skip the “executioner” part.
Police are going to have to use deadly force sometimes. That’s a part of the job of upholding the law. Criminals are going to come armed with deadly weapons, and cops sometimes have to shoot them. But they should only wield that type of force when lives are on the line.
We also need to recognize that the line gets fuzzy. Is that man reaching for a wallet or a gun?
And we have to recognize a further truth, which is that the color of the skin of the man reaching for the wallet or the gun should not make any difference. Black mothers should not have to teach their sons things about dealing with police that white mothers don’t have to teach their sons.
Does the Chauvin conviction mean we are a step closer to those goals? No, not really. It just means that a jury found a police officer guilty in that case. If an appeals court overturns the conviction, would that mean we’re further away from those goals? No, it would not. It would just mean the system is still trying to figure out the particulars of that case.
Real progress comes with changes in the hearts and minds of all of us — black, white, police, citizens, men and women, liberals and conservatives. That work goes on day by day, little by little, conversation by conversation. When Jesus said, “love one another,” he wasn’t very specific about who should love whom.When Lincoln said “with malice toward none” and “charity for all,” he didn’t draw any distinctions.
Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream. Thomas Jefferson’s declaration. It’s really all the same. It starts and ends with loving each other as ourselves.
We won’t ever really get there, not completely. We’re flawed beings. But we can keep trying. Protests and celebrations are not particularly helpful. Working at it, day after day, that’s what matters.