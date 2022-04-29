A few more thoughts on “food insecurity” and related matters.
The problem for a much larger group of Americans, and for certainly for many people around the Manhattan area, is the opposite of “food insecurity.” And that is one evidently not addressed by the consultant hired by the local government.
That consultant, as you may recall, said that about 21,000 people here are “food insecure.” Now, by any standard that matters, such a term surely must mean that they don’t have enough food. And, as I said in this space Thursday, there’s just no way that’s true.
That comes from a consultant reading data in a way that misses the nuances of a college town, or else from a preposterous definition of terms. But I already subjected you to that column, so we don’t need to go through that again. Some of you loved it, some of you hated it. As it should be.
The issue is worth more discussion, for sure. My point today is that the bigger problem in our community, and in our country, is not that people are at risk of starving. Perhaps there is a problem of people throwing away too much food, as the consultant also reported. That’s an issue worth exploring.
But that’s small potatoes (ahem!) compared to the real problem: People eat way too much.
The serious problem is not a shortage of food, or throwing food in the garbage. The problem is that people shove way too much food down their gullets.
You know this already. There are way more fat people staggering around than there are waifs living under bridges. Government data shows that 25 percent of the population in Riley County is obese – and that’s one of the lowest rates in the state. (Also probably a function of having 20,000 18-to-22-year-olds who haven’t had enough time yet to get obese.) Generally, a third of the population in our state is way too fat.
This leads to all sorts of health problems, all of which you already know. Heart problems, blood pressure problems, orthopedic problems, and so on. Too much food means too much lard, and that’s hard on the ticker and all the joints.
I am probably guilty of microaggressions – or at least insensitivity – in using these terms. So, to be clear, I’m not saying fat people are bad, or even worthy of blame. Some of this has to do with giant food corporations pushing high-calorie products that are delicious and cheap and really unhealthy. Obviously there are a lot of societal factors going into any problem this widespread.
It’s also beyond the capacity of the local government to deal with this problem in any comprehensive way. Perhaps that’s less true of “food insecurity” and food waste, so I’m willing to listen to proposals.
But it’s worth keeping in mind that it’s actually not the most significant problem.