I don’t know that anybody reading this will care, but I’m writing it anyway. That’s actually sort of my point. Which you’ll get to in a minute if you stick with me.
I’m writing it because somebody needs to say something about Kevin Hedberg.
There’s a slim chance you know him. He’s been the tennis coach at Washburn Rural High School in Topeka for 32 years; he was at Seaman High School for 11 years before that. That means he coached against me when I played for Manhattan High in the mid-1980s, and coached against my kids at MHS and at Olathe West in more recent years.
Funny – I didn’t even realize he was coaching back in my day. All I knew is that as a parent, when my boys got involved, Rural was the team to beat in the Centennial League, and that Hedberg was the guy who had that thing going like a machine. He won five state team championships – four with the boys, one with the girls – in an era when all the power in Kansas high school tennis is in Johnson County. He also coached numerous individual champions.
But that’s not why I’m writing.
I’m writing because he always treated all of my kids with respect. My oldest started as a relative novice but managed to make the varsity team as a freshman, and Hedberg went out of his way to be respectful and kind and encouraging. He had no reason to know who that kid was, or who I was; all he had any reason to know was that the kid was playing for a rival school.
“That’s Kevin to a T,” said Manhattan High coach Tony Ingram. “He wants what’s best, what’s right, for the sheer nature of the game.”
A few years later, when that same kid won a regional championship, Hedberg was the first to congratulate him. Whenever we’d bump into each other courtside, he’d ask me how that kid was doing. (The kid is now 27 and runs his own company, so I guess I need to update the terminology.) He likewise asked after the younger ones, and took an interest as well. They were a lot better tennis players from the get-go, and by that point I knew he recognized me anyway. But what he did for the first one always stuck with me.
He was, in fact, the best kind of rival. A lot of times, rivalries involve trumped-up hatred. I think it was Pete Carrol who said we should love our rivals, because they make us better.
It’s one thing to salute the guy’s success, and it’s been considerable. If he had that kind of record in, say, football, they’d be naming a stadium for him. But it’s quite another to have that kind of success and have that kind of regard from your rivals.
No idea what he’ll do after retirement, and no idea if he’ll even ever read this. I may never see him again.
I guess the thing the rest of us can take is this: If you treat people, even if they’re your rival, with respect and dignity, they’ll notice. It creates ripples, and those ripples go a long way.