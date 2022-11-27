If there’s ever been a better day of football in Manhattan, I don’t know what it was.
Manhattan High won the 6A state championship, and K-State beat KU by 20 to win a spot in the Big 12 Championship game, all on Saturday. That’s as good as it gets. Ever.
Thing is, K-State football has been excellent since 1993. Manhattan High has been consistently good since about 1974. So you’d think there would’ve been more overlap.
But the last time MHS actually won the state title was 1988, and, as you know quite well, K-State had been awful for decades prior to that, and was still godawful at that moment. In fact, as you may have read recently, the day that The Mercury reported on the Indians’ win over Lawrence High, we were reporting on the coaching search at K-State that led to Bill Snyder’s hiring the following week.
The last time Manhattan High made the title game was 2000, and K-State was very good that year – but the Indians lost that one, so there’s no way that date can compete.
This is the best ever, if you’re a football fan. Maybe the best ever if you’re a sports fan of any kind. K-State beat a much-improved KU team, and topped all the other contenders – OU, Texas, and all the rest – to get to the championship game. Manhattan High nipped a very good Gardner-Edgerton team with a play at the goal-line in double-overtime, capping an undefeated season in which they beat all the top teams in the state.
Can’t really get any better.
The big win over Nebraska in ‘98? The Big 12 title throttling of OU in ‘03? The Collin Klein battering of Texas to clinch the crown in ‘12? Those were all big, giant days around here – but by that late in the season, MHS was done for the year.
Adding to the revelry this particular year, incidentally, are the fact that the K-State men’s and women’s basketball teams are undefeated. The Chiefs are rolling. Shoot, Wamego High made the state title game for the first time ever. Nothing but blue sky around here, right?
Well, of course not. Sports teams lose, and people get injured or fired, or they quit. We ‘re all mature enough to know that. For Wamego fans, a loss in the title game to Bishop Miege is a reminder.
But that’s what makes moments like this so sweet. We know they’re fleeting.