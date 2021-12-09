I was not really prepared to start loving the Beatles. I’m more “Let It Bleed” than “Let It Be,” more “Gimme Shelter” than “I Wanna Hold Your Hand.” Angie’s the other way around: Reveres John Lennon, and walked out at our wedding to “Here Comes the Sun.”
It’s not that I ever disliked them. Their music seems as if it has always existed, as if they tapped into some fundamental stream of existence. I can’t imagine the world without the Beatles. I was born in 1967, so they were always there – but by the time I was old enough to pay attention, they were already a relic, frozen in 1969.
Then I saw the new documentary. I emerged starstruck, blown away at their creative power, their skill, their humanity, their intellect. I was angry at being cheated out of more. And, simultaneously, grateful that such a collision of planets ever happened.
The documentary is drawn from hours and hours of footage of the Beatles as they put together what would become their last album, “Let It Be.” The original film project back then was a flop, but a gifted director resurrected the unused material to create something truly powerful. It’s just been released on the Disney-Plus streaming service.
It’s long, and talky, and occasionally frustrating – they spend a lot of time discussing when and where (and whether) to play a live show, and they also usually seem aware of the presence of the camera. But when they start to actually play – to create, to let sparks fly – I can feel my breath catch.
At one early moment, for instance, Paul is noodling around on his bass, mumbling some lyrics with the embryo of a song, trying to come up with a few more to round out an album, crunched for time. John isn’t there yet, Ringo is hung over, and George is yawning. But then something clicks, and you can hear the recognizable chord changes, and George gets it and starts playing his guitar, and Ringo brings some handclaps, and – there it is, at that very moment – “Get Back.” It didn’t exist, and then it did.
We have no footage of Shakespeare, as “To be or not to be” emerged from his quill. We have no record of the moment Mozart birthed “Requiem,” and we can’t watch Michelangelo chip away at “David.” But here we have the Beatles, sparks turning into embers turning into flames, and then there is “Let it Be,” and “The Long and Winding Road,” and “Get Back.”
I tend to think of creativity as a thunderbolt, something birthed whole and original from the mind of an inspired genius, Miles Davis creating the riff of “So What.” But, as the Beatles documentary shows, that’s only part of it. It’s best built together, bouncing ideas, refining and suggesting and arguing and agreeing. It takes work and craftsmanship, too. You can’t make “Let it Be” unless you can play the piano chords and rip that guitar solo. Creativity is as much evolution as it is eruption.
Yes, Michelangelo and Shakespeare and Miles created from within their own mind. So did Lennon and McCartney. But they were all in conversation with others, with the artists around them at the time, with the masters of the past, with the culture they emerged from. The latter two – John and Paul – clearly tweaked and re-jiggered and re-imagined constantly. They also poked fun at each other and at themselves; in fact, one impression that lingers is how much fun they really were having. John is flat-out funny.
They never did reunite, split by things that seem maddeningly small. It’s 41 years ago this week that John was shot to death by a lunatic, 10 years after the breakup. Who knows what might have happened were it not for that. The Stones are on the road right now, nearly 80; Springsteen reunited the E Street Band after a decade apart, and produced more masterpieces. The Beatles weren’t even 30. Their recording career lasted only eight years.
But to give into that is to miss the chance at gratitude for what they did create. It’s silly for me to thank them for that at this moment, writing a column in a newspaper in northeast Kansas in 2021, but I do. And I thank the director for the insight into the very nature of creativity.