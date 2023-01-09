Somebody asked me the other day what was going to change, now that my dad is gone. They meant it in the professional sense — in other words, how was our business going to change? How is The Mercury going to change?

Fair question. My dad is — was, I guess — Edward Seaton, the chairman of the company that owns The Mercury. He was the publisher of the paper for a half-century, the guy who made the decisions, the person who signed the checks, the person everybody answered to.

