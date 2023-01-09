Somebody asked me the other day what was going to change, now that my dad is gone. They meant it in the professional sense — in other words, how was our business going to change? How is The Mercury going to change?
Fair question. My dad is — was, I guess — Edward Seaton, the chairman of the company that owns The Mercury. He was the publisher of the paper for a half-century, the guy who made the decisions, the person who signed the checks, the person everybody answered to.
He moved The Mercury from its old plant on Fourth, built the new building at Fifth and Osage, put in the new offset printing press that we still use. More importantly, he set the standards — what we’d do, what we wouldn’t do, what we stood for. If you’ve been a longtime reader, every thing you experience in The Mercury, he touched.
He died the night after Christmas. I’ll have more to say about that, on a personal level, probably for a long time. I’m not only his first-born son, I’ve worked with him every day for the past 26 years. So I’m still figuring out what it means that he’s no longer with me.
Let’s get back to the question. The simple answer is: Nothing.
The Mercury is owned by the Seaton Publishing Company, based here in Manhattan. We’re family-owned and local. Like my dad, I’m a news person first and foremost. We prioritize the service to our subscribers and to our community.
Like my grandfather and great-grandfather, Dad and I are also businesspeople, and the company has to make a profit to remain viable as a news entity. That’s not nearly as easy as it used to be, and so difficult choices have to be made. We also have to chart a course into different ways of serving customers, which is of course also neither simple nor easy.
But that is what we intend to do. We do not intend to close, or to sell out. We intend to survive a difficult stretch, and, with your help, to thrive again. You’re not going to see some sort of revolution. You’re going to see continued evolution.
My dad didn’t keep things the same. He built a new building, bought a new press. I view it as the challenge of my generation to chart a course to a different business model. I should mention that my dad agreed. He was always pushing forward, too. Nothing ever stays the same.
I’m reminded of what Bruce Springsteen said, eulogizing his great friend and sax player, Clarence Clemons: “Clarence doesn’t leave the E Street Band when he dies. He leaves when we die.”
Oh, we’re going to change. No question about that. But not because my dad is gone. We’ll change because we have to move forward, move upward, move onward. We’ll evolve because that’s exactly what he would have done, too.