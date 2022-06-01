Upon further examination, it appears that the police made a tragic mistake. That needs even more scrutiny.
But, well, I’ll get to the “but” in a minute.
The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a week ago is a truly horrific event. Nineteen elementary school students were murdered by a mass shooter. The killer was an 18-year-old from the same small town; he shot his own grandma just beforehand, and also killed two teachers at the school and wounded 17 other people.
The police chief of a small force that has jurisdiction over the public schools in Uvalde made the decision to hold back a throng of cops outside the school, believing that the shooter had barricaded himself inside and that no kids were at risk. It wasn’t until 78 minutes after the gunman entered that police stormed in. They shot and killed the gunman.
That’s all under review now, as it should be, but one conclusion is already obvious: “From the benefit of hindsight where I’m sitting now, of course it was not the right decision,” said Steven McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety. “It was the wrong decision. Period.”
It will be tempting to fix blame on that decision, and the agonizing truth is that some of the deaths could have been prevented.
But in many ways, that’s not worth fixating on. Soldiers describe the “fog of war,” and this was essentially a war scene. Mistakes are going to happen.
The larger questions are the ones to focus on, in my opinion: What put that 18-year-old young man there, with the intent of killing everyone, and dying in the process? Why did he have the kind of weaponry to deliver that volume of ammunition into a school? In short, why was the cop forced into the circumstances of making that bad decision?
It’s simple to blame a cop for a bad call. It’s much harder, and much more important, to wrestle with those bigger questions.