I had what I think is the most awkward mask moment of the entire pandemic this past weekend.
I was at an indoor event on the west side of town in a relatively small space with about 30 other people. I’d say more than half of those people wore masks as they entered, and kept them on for the duration. Several were retirement-age. Most of them I knew.
I had arrived early, walking in with three other people, the first ones there. None of them were wearing masks as they came in. I had one in my pocket; I’m completely out of the habit, but given the recent guidance from the CDC, I thought it would be wise to bring one. I should say, for context, that I am fully vaccinated, as are all the members of my extended family.
Given that beginning, I started with no mask. I’d rather not wear one. They’re not comfortable, and, as I say, I’m out of the habit.
But as more people filtered in wearing masks, I began to think I should join them, so as to make them comfortable. So I put mine on. Then one of my best friends came in, and I sat with him and his mother. No masks. So I took mine off. Then another great friend and his family came in, all with masks. Then another with his family, all maskless.
So...what? The responsible, adult thing to do was probably to put the mask on. The guidance from the experts is that we need to do that again in indoor events, and so that’s what I’ll start doing. But frankly this all caught me a little off-guard, and I ended up keeping the mask off. That was mostly because I didn’t want to make the people I was sitting next to feel guilty or strange. I happened to know that they’d been vaccinated as well, so I wasn’t concerned about inadvertently infecting them, in case I was carrying the virus without knowing it.
The simple way out of all this awkwardness and inconvenience is for everybody to get the vaccine. It’s effective, it’s safe, it’s free, and, at worst, it makes you feel crummy for a night.
But as much as I bang that drum in this space, it’s not really happening.
So until enough people get that vaccine, it appears to me that the right thing to do is put the mask back on indoors.
Later that day, I had to go Home Depot for carpet tape. The next day, I had to run to the grocery store to get some stuff to make burgers. I put the mask on.
I’d say only about 10 percent of the people in those stores at those moments had one. But it’s time to get back in the habit, and, while I didn’t like it much, the awkwardness was gone.
I think I just made the transition.