We went over to Opening Day Thursday, partly because I’m a Royals lifer but mostly because it’s sort of a civic holiday. It means summer is coming, winter is over, rebirth, renewal. Easter is the religious equivalent. Redbuds, morels, crappie…even smoke in the air from the annual out-of-control controlled burns.
The Royals, as you would expect, were anemic. Solid pitching, so they’ll win some games, but it generally looks like a long summer for the boys in blue.
I don’t care that much, and I didn’t even care that much as I sat there Thursday, taking it in.
At one moment, somebody lifted a fly into center, and whoever the center-fielder for the Twins is nowadays jogged over and caught it. I had a moment of deja-vu: I saw him as Kirby Puckett, or (if the roles were reversed) Lorenzo Cain, or Willie Wilson or Amos Otis. I felt the thread, back through the excitement of 2014-15, through the previous decade when the stands were nearly empty, back to 1976. I sat on the third-base side, watched George Brett get three hits off Catfish Hunter in the playoffs.
Baseball marks the time, to paraphrase that great speech by James Earl Jones in “Field of Dreams.” America rolls by like an army of steamrollers. Something like that. But the game stays the same.
Well, mostly the same. There’s a clock now, an attempt to make the game move along more quickly, to appeal more to fans who can’t pay sustained attention. Can’t say I disagree, though. It’s a 19th-Century game, a pastime when we don’t have much time to pass.
The Royals appear headed toward a new ballpark, downtown, possibly even where the idled Kansas City Star printing plant currently sits. Talk about symbolism.
I can put up with a clock, and I’m sure I’ll get used to the new ballpark, even though I don’t like the idea. I have a lot of memories in the current stadium, and I don’t relish the thought of moving. I certainly don’t like the notion that they’ll swing a wrecking ball at it in a few years.
That’s just the way it goes. The army of steamrollers. Someday, a generation or two hence, some guy like me will gunch about leaving the next stadium. Someday, 60 years ago, somebody before me was gunching about leaving the previous one.
The thread, I guess, is not the place, or the people. It’s the game itself.