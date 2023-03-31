We went over to Opening Day Thursday, partly because I’m a Royals lifer but mostly because it’s sort of a civic holiday. It means summer is coming, winter is over, rebirth, renewal. Easter is the religious equivalent. Redbuds, morels, crappie…even smoke in the air from the annual out-of-control controlled burns.

The Royals, as you would expect, were anemic. Solid pitching, so they’ll win some games, but it generally looks like a long summer for the boys in blue.

