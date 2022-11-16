I was about 8 the first time I walked into the Ahearn gym. It scared me a little, a concrete dungeon. I was there for practice at the Natatorium as a member of the Manhattan Marlins, during a short-lived competitive swimming phase.
It smelled of chlorine, the heavy air from the pool deck leaching out into the hallways. I remember the sound of coaching whistles and the beep of an automated timer. I was always in a hurry; the trick was to walk fast enough between the pool and the lockerroom that you didn’t freeze to death, but not so fast that you slipped. I’m not sure, thinking about it now, whether the chills were from the cold or the nerves, or both.
Later in life I took the route upstairs from the lockerroom to the basketball courts, playing pickup over the lunch hour. Brian Spooner, Bruce Snead, Meredith Litchfield…guys older than me who could run circles around me nonetheless. Derek Jackson, some guys my age, also way better than me. Maybe some of those guys still play, I don’t know. It beat me up too much, so I quit that, too.
By then I knew the place was an anachronism, a time capsule from about 1962. The gang showers, the long trough urinals, the steam heat, the scale with giant clock face. The ancient weight room. I loved it, loved what it represented. I imagined Lon Kruger, Bob Boozer, Ernie Barrett lacing ‘em up on the bench next to me. I imagined Tex Winter drawing triangles on that blackboard, right there, just as he later did for MJ and Kobe.
Couple of my kids had basketball practices on those courts, too, so it felt as if another generation was connected. They both now play pickup themselves, one at the Rec, one in Philadelphia.
The powers-that-be have decided to knock the old guy down. The pool first, since it’s been de-commissioned for a couple years now. Then the rest of the facilities, including the basketball courts, the weight room and the lockerrooms. Not the Fieldhouse, at least not yet.
Costs too much money, and would cost way too much to fix up, they say. Better to just turn it into bare dirt, presumably to make way for something else down the road. That’s what they say. Hard to argue; arguing sounds sentimental, mushy, and almost self-contradictory. I even acknowledge that a big part of the appeal, for me, was the fact that the building was a time capsule, that it was like stepping into Eisenhower’s America. So…what? If they modernized, it would no longer be that anachronism. If they didn’t, it’d be condemnation by neglect.
Also, sure, my memories can’t be contained in a building; I’ll still have them when it’s rubble. But while I still can, I believe I’ll take a stroll through the place at least once more. The chlorine is gone, but I can smell that concrete, hear the thud of the basketballs and the squeak of sneakers on hardwood, imagine walking up those steps with Mike Evans or Chuckie Williams.
I wish somebody else, 50 years from now, would have that chance, too. They won’t. That thread stops with me.