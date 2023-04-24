So the government has given Aggieville $25,000. I say, bravo.
It’d be easy to criticize. You want to go there? Simple, from either direction. Either it’s a pittance, not nearly enough to make up for the disruption, or else it’s a giant giveaway of tax money, unfair to every other outfit everywhere in town. Hey, our business has been bad – where’s my 25 grand?
But Aggieville is a special case, for a couple of reasons:
First, it’s been extraordinarily bollixed up by the government, inadvertently, for the past four years. They’ve torn up the roads, seemingly every which way, as they built a parking garage and fixed a bunch of pipes underground, among other things.
That made it tough enough to get in there, and for awhile substantially reduced the available parking. Then the parking garage opened, but you have to pay for slots, and it’s not the easiest thing to figure out for those of us north of 30.
And then, to add insult to infrastructure, they sold off another parking lot to a developer, who blocked off streets so as to clear the lot and prep it for a big new 5-story building – and then pretty quickly slammed on the brakes because the financing fell through. So, down another parking lot without any real prospect for progress. (Oh, and the developer closed off ANOTHER adjacent parking lot to store construction equipment for that job.)
If, say, you’re trying to sell shoes, or haircuts, coffee, freaky fast sandwiches, marble-slab ice cream or – gasp! Budweiser – you’ve got a serious perception problem. Your customers have gotten accustomed to thinking, “I don’t wanna go down there — I’ll have to drive all over hell’s half-acre just to park.”
The reality, my dear friends, is otherwise. Always has been. Unless you go down there on a football game Saturday, you can park wherever you want.
But perception is reality. Your perception becomes the businesses’ reality.
Facts do eventually matter. But if that undeveloped lot sits there through the summer, that’s probably going to dominate public discussion, and some businesses probably don’t have the luxury of time. Plenty has already passed.
Best case scenario? Enough people use a gift card, and see the publicity, that they restart some habits, shopping and dining and entertaining themselves in the ‘Ville. Worst case? The money is sucked up by regulars, nobody changes any habits, and the city is out $25K for nothing.
As with most things, it’ll probably land somewhere in the middle.
Here I am writing about it, too, so that’s worth something. I’d encourage you, get back down there and check it out. Aggieville is, in many ways, Manhattan’s calling card. I have no problem with the city giving it a little bump. I’d encourage you to do the same.