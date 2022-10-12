A few thoughts about ACT scores, the pandemic, and kids in public schools.
You may have seen that ACT scores nationally are at their lowest in 30 years. That’s being attributed to the effect of the pandemic, which is probably right. But that’s not entirely it, in my humble opinion, as the parent of several kids who’ve gone through public schools here in recent years. And as the husband of a woman who spent the past year subbing as a high school teacher so as to help out.
The pandemic hurt. Most kids’ progress simply stopped or slid backward during lockdown, when schools were closed. Then when schools tried online instruction, it worked reasonably well for some but was probably generally worse for most. Learning is cumulative – one thing builds on the next – and so halting progress means you’ll never really catch up to where you had been.
It’s going to take a long time and a whole lot of effort to make up for that. Kids will have to break bad habits and learn (or re-learn) good ones. We’re talking years, if not decades.
But that’s not even really the biggest problem.
The biggest problem, in my humble opinion, is digital distraction. Kids are drawn off-course all the time by their phones. Their young brains cannot stay focused on learning because they get sucked off into a virtual world that hits them with dopamine bursts extremely efficiently.
Force the kid to put the phone away? Sure, that can work. But then the kid might have an AirPod hidden in one year, linked wirelessly to the phone in his backpack. She might watch Netflix or TikToks on a laptop, looking like she’s working on a math worksheet.
It’s an uphill battle, swimming upstream, running against the wind.
Then there are cultural factors, not all of them predominant here but certainly worth discussing. Parents often side with their kid when the kid gets in trouble at school, essentially questioning the teacher rather than prosecuting the kid. So unless school administrators (and superintendents and school board members) have the backbone to stand up to those parents, the teachers end up powerless at best and sandbagged at worst.
Manhattan is fortunate in many, many ways. It’s always been an education town, and the school system here has consistently produced very good results. But no sense kidding ourselves, these forces are at work here, too, and the alarming news about ACT test scores nationally ought to mark a moment when we can start to reflect on how to reverse the trends.
Yes, reverse the bad habits of the pandemic. But first and foremost, try to get kids away from the gadgets.