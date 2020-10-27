This is usually the space for opinion, and we’ll get to that eventually here. But for the moment, I’d like to just do some explaining.
You might have read in the paper recently about some arm-wrestling going on over a police substation that’s probably going to take up some of the space in a parking garage they’re planning to build in Aggieville. We’ll get to the arm-wrestling, but it’s just time for a periodic refresher. Local government around here can be a real rat’s nest to figure out, and sometimes the stories about the arm-wrestling are even more confusing without a guide.
The garage we’re talking about is planned for the parking lot next to Rally House, formerly Varney’s Bookstore, formerly the Campus Theater, if you’re an old-timer like me. That’s why there’s a big marquee sign there. The lot, which is city property and therefore open to the public, is where you parked to go to the movies.
Over the years, the parking crunch in Aggieville has gotten worse, and so the city has decided to build a garage there. The city is paying to do that, at a cost of nearly $14 million.
So far, so good. Pretty simple.
But they’re talking now about putting a police substation in part of the structure of the garage, and that’s where this gets complicated.
To start with, you ought to know that the Riley County Police Department itself is an oddball entity. Most police departments are part of a city government, so that the police chief answers to the city manager or the city commission. Usually, there’s also a sheriff’s department, with an elected sheriff who answers to the voters, and maybe a little to the county commission.
Not so here. In the 1970s, we merged the usual setup into the Riley County Police Department. To keep the agency non-political, the person in charge is an appointed director, not an elected official. To keep him accountable, there’s a board made up mostly of city and county commissioners and the county prosecutor (plus some regular citizens, some of the time -- and that’s another whole story) who oversee the operations. That board is called the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency Board; I have decided after all these years we’re going to start calling it the police board. One small step toward clarity.
Anyway, the vast majority of the money to operate the police department comes from taxpayers in Manhattan, which makes sense, since that’s where the vast majority of the people are, and where the vast majority of police resources are used. But the way the law was written to create the RCPD, the county government has to pay for the buildings that the police department uses. That means the county commission is responsible for coming up with the money, and that means they have the final say over the substation -- even though the city will own the garage.
The county is currently on the hook for the rent being paid for a police substation in a commercial building on Moro. That space is largely considered too small; the cops would like room to interview people and separate them, in addition to a drunk tank. They also proposed some space for training, but even the police board shot down that idea. All of this seems reasonable to me.
So now the county commission is squawking about the cost of building out the space for the cops in the parking garage, estimated at $440,000-some. That squawking is, of course, responsible government, and also an entirely predictable negotiating position. The cops will have to justify the need, and the city commission will essentially have to go along.
The setup of the RCPD requires this sort of dance to do much of anything, and that has its pluses and minuses. In general, we have a solid, professional police department that does an excellent job. I would assume that there will be a few more rounds of squawking, and then there will be a deal, and, somewhere down the line, this will all come to be.
OK, now that we have that all straight, we can get back to politics.