Here’s a first-world problem, one I’m almost embarrassed to bring up:
When a kid in Kansas turns 21, she can’t actually go out to a bar and use her driver’s license on her birthday.
Well, that’s not technically true. A person could theoretically make an appointment to go to the driver’s license office and get the new ID made on their actual birthday, and then take the slip of paper proving that they’ve gotten the new ID down to the bar. But not the physical ID, because you have to wait for that to be mailed to you.
And you can’t use your old one, even though it has your date of birth on it, because it has a designation on it for a person under 21. Therefore the doorman would tell you to beat it.
Every one of my kids that has faced this conundrum has griped about it to me. And it’s true that Kansas is uniquely persnickety about this; my kids’ friends from other states can get a renewal in advance in some cases, and in other cases they don’t distinguish between underage IDs and of-age IDs.
So there must be a way to handle this situation better, frankly.
I don’t really know what that way is — and, as I indicated, I haven’t ever worried about it enough to help my kids deal with the problem. I sorta just put my head in the sand, figuring maybe the whole situation would create a hurdle that would prevent the kid from drinking for just a few more months.
Uhh, that didn’t work.
As an aside, let me also remark that the traditions that have developed since I turned 21 are completely ridiculous. The thing now is to take 21 shots over the course of the day, which is of course a recipe for projectile vomiting, falling down and blacking out. What booze salesman invented that idea?
When I turned 21, which was slightly after paleolithic man discovered fire, I think I went to a bar and got a beer. I say “I think,” because I don’t remember. It wasn’t a big deal. It was in mid-December of my junior year of college, and I had a bunch of stuff to do. I was also not laboring under the illusion that the rest of the world needed to throw me a party. Kids these days, on the other hand, think making signs to invite each other to prom — and having parents there to take pictures of the moment the sign is unveiled — is completely normal and rational.
Harrumph.
Still, I do think it’s overly stiff to handle the new driver’s license the way we do. It’s pretty user-unfriendly, and it seems like a situation that could be fixed reasonably easily.
OK. See, kids? You can’t say I never did anything for you.
