This past weekend marked 15 years since the tornado that hit Manhattan. I’m still flabbergasted that nobody got hurt.

That storm killed people elsewhere in the region, but not here. It hit parts of the K-State campus, plus the College Heights neighborhood where I grew up, then disappeared before it hit Tuttle Creek Boulevard. But the spot that sticks in my mind was in Miller Ranch and along E.J. Frick Drive just off Amherst. That’s where it first hit our town.

