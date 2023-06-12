This past weekend marked 15 years since the tornado that hit Manhattan. I’m still flabbergasted that nobody got hurt.
That storm killed people elsewhere in the region, but not here. It hit parts of the K-State campus, plus the College Heights neighborhood where I grew up, then disappeared before it hit Tuttle Creek Boulevard. But the spot that sticks in my mind was in Miller Ranch and along E.J. Frick Drive just off Amherst. That’s where it first hit our town.
It looked like a bomb went off. Houses were obliterated.
I remember picking up pictures and paperwork near our house, just down the hill from the high school, that had been carried along for miles by the storm from some of those houses. Surreal.
The only reason people survived was because they had basements and/or safe rooms – and timing. Had the tornado hit in the middle of the night, when people wouldn’t have been as alert, I’d imagine people would have died. If it had taken a slightly different path and directly hit, say, Redbud, I’m sure there’d have been fatalities. But the houses where it hit with the most fury were relatively new, and had safe rooms, and people were smart and got into them.
I remember several stories of near-misses, people slamming the door to the basement just as the tornado hit, feeling their car get pulled out of the car wash structure, grabbing their kids at the last possible moment.
That tornado also, I would assume, disabused anybody of the notion that we wouldn’t have one in Manhattan because we’re in a river valley. Uhhh….nope.
Incidentally, there was another one just last year that hit a couple Greek houses just off North Manhattan Avenue. Hit on exactly the same day as the 2008 version, oddly. Fortunately it happened at exactly the time of year when the fewest college students are around. Some day, all that luck will run out.
The county government is using the occasion to remind everybody to prepare for severe weather, and I completely concur. It’s also a reminder that we need building practices that help protect people from tornadoes.
Just because it’s a stereotype doesn’t mean it’s not true: Kansas is in tornado alley. We’re in Kansas. They’ve hit here before, and they will again.