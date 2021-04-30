The news this week about Del Close made me think about that time that Bill Murray came to town. I tell this story every chance I get.
Mr. Close, who died in 1999, is the godfather of American improvisational comedy. You name the famous figure in that field since the mid-1970s, and I’d lay heavy odds there’s a direct connection. From John Belushi to Steven Colbert and Tina Fey, they’re all Del’s disciples.
There’s a new film out about Mr. Close; The Mercury earlier this week ran a story about it and why the filmmaker made it.
Thing is, Mr. Close was born here, grew up here, and graduated from Manhattan High in 1952. He went off into the world; Chicago was where he honed his craft, the driving force behind the Second City comedy organization that essentially morphed into Saturday Night Live, and all the comic movies that it spawned.
So anyway, in 2007, the Manhattan High Alumni Association decided to induct Mr. Close into its Wall of Fame. I was on the committee, and I was aware that Brian Doyle-Murray, a successful comic actor and writer, was living in Manhattan at the time. His wife had decided mid-career to become a veterinarian, and she was going to school at K-State. I tracked him down, and asked him if he would like to accept the induction on Mr. Close’s behalf.
He immediately agreed. He was as gracious as could be, and I was excited. We had arranged for Brian Doyle-Murray — the guy who wrote Cadddyshack, for God’s sake! — to show up at Manhattan High.
Well, a month before the ceremony, my phone rings. It’s Brian Doyle-Murray. I’m really sorry, he says, but I just can’t make it. I’m stuck out in California on set for this new movie, and there’s no way we’ll be done before then.
So I’m thinking: Damn. There goes our headliner.
But then he says, “But if it’s OK with you, I’ve asked my brother Bill if he’ll do it, and he said yes.”
Wait. What? Bill? Bill Murray? So I say, “Uhhhhh…..yeah. Yes. That will be fine. Yes.”
I had already sent the logistical information to Brian, so I just asked him to forward it to Bill. We never heard a word from Bill, and of course we sweated just a little about it, but we got the word out that he was coming, and so there was a big crowd for the event.
The organizers threw a punch-and-cookies shindig in a room at the high school prior to the induction. Bill decided to skip all that and just wandered into the north gym, baseball cap pulled low, and sat in the stands to watch the girls game against Hayden. He started getting into it, eventually standing up to yell at the ref: “Ya gotta call it both ways!”
He was not joking.
Hayden won that game. Afterward, the ceremony took place, and they handed the microphone to Bill, and, off the cuff, he gave what I still consider the best speech I’ve ever heard about adolescence, and high school, and the nature of kindness and, of course, Del Close. Go look it up on YouTube. The Mercury recorded it. Show it to your kids. I’m not kidding.
Near the end, he made a point about pride of place, and told the crowd that it could help the Indians win the boys game against Hayden. Seems to me Hayden was favored, but anyway, Manhattan won the game, and I swear part of it was the power of Bill Murray. Or maybe the ghost of Del Close. Or maybe those things are mostly the same.