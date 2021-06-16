I’d like to brag for a minute. Not about myself, really, but about the newspaper that you’re currently reading. And ultimately, I’d like to say thanks.
You may have read last weekend that Chris Haxel, a former Mercury reporter, had won a Pulitzer Prize. That’s the highest honor that a journalist can win.
First and foremost, all of us here want to congratulate Chris. He was an excellent reporter here, and we knew he was going on to do great work when he left. A Pulitzer? Why not?
Mr. Haxel now works for National Public Radio. He and colleagues Lisa Hagen, Graham Smith and Robert Little won the award for audio reporting in a series called “No Compromise.” It was actually a podcast — a series of audio episodes that you listen to by downloading them and playing them on a gadget like an iPhone — about gun-rights advocates. The Pulitzer Prize board selected them and said that the series “illuminated the profound differences and deepening schism between American conservatives.”
Mr. Haxel covers military and veterans’ issues at KCUR, a public radio station in Kansas City. An Army veteran, he covered a variety of topics while he worked at The Mercury, including law enforcement, courts, crime, and the military. He and Mercury colleague Lea Skene won the top award for news reporting from the Kansas Press Association for uncovering the reasons for long delays in the building of the new Irwin Army Community Hospital.
We were proud of those stories at that time, and we’re proud of the journalism we grind out every day. The prizes — even a Pulitzer for one of our own — aren’t why we do this. We do it to serve the needs of our subscribers, and the community in which we all live and work.
But the awards are certainly nice, and they do provide some external validation for our work. I might add that Eddie Chuculate, an editor here just a couple years ago, is now on the staff at the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, which won the Pulitzer this year for breaking news reporting. That was for the newspaper’s coverage of the killing of George Floyd and the aftermath of that event.
Also, to tip our cap to a neighbor, the Kansas City Star’s Melinda Henneberger was a Pulitzer finalist for commentary. She wrote pieces about a Kansas prosecutor. You may also recall that a Kansan — a high school graduate from Olathe who went to KU — recently took the top editor’s position at the Washington Post. That’s among the highest-profile gigs in journalism.
Kansas journalists are top-notch and have been for a long time. If you’ve been around awhile, you might also recall that my dad, Edward Seaton, was at one point the chairman of the Pulitzer Prize board. He’s also been the president of the American Society of Newspaper Editors, and so on and so forth. Now that’s beginning to sound like personal bragging, but he is the chairman of the company that owns The Mercury, so the values flow down from there. We are family owned and locally-run, and that makes a difference.
None of this matters much to you if we misspell your name, or if you think we run too many liberal opinion pieces on this page, or too many conservative cartoons, or if we decided not to cover your daughter’s softball tournament. I get it. The awards don’t mean much to you. We have to earn it, day in and day out. That’s what we want to do, too.
Let me also say that the fundamental reason we can provide this kind of work is your subscription. If it weren’t for customers supporting us, none of this would matter. So, while I might be bragging a little, I’m also giving the real credit where it’s due: You.