Tip of the editorial cap today to Sue Peterson, who’s retiring as K-State’s lobbyist next month.
She’s had a long and distinguished career in her position, having started in 1989.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 6:13 pm
By its very nature, lobbying is a tough gig. You’re always in the middle of a fight, meaning you have to be aware of who’s lined up with whom, and you have to be careful not to make enemies of anybody, even if you make friends with their adversaries.
You have to be helpful to everybody, even if they’re your adversary on any particular issue. Lobbyists get relied upon to provide lots of information, sometimes even to write legislation itself. Maybe even most of the time.
Anyway you have to remain close, but not too close. A little distant, but not so distant that you’re disengaged or even perceived as distant.
You’d have to constantly have your head on a swivel.
The landscape changes, from election to election, and the parties tend to switch sides on issues. During her tenure, the Republican Party split in two, the Democrats occasionally occupied the governor’s chair, and the state decided for awhile to run a red-state experiment that crashed the budget. That put a Democrat back in charge, at least for a couple of terms. The playbook for a lobbyist would have to change, adapting to all those circumstances.
For Ms. Peterson, the good part of the gig is that K-State (and for that matter KU) is generally regarded as a non-partisan issue. Lots of legislators – or members of Congress – are alums, and the success of the universities is generally regarded as a common good. Nobody gets elected by running against college, you know?
The issue becomes how much money those legislators are willing to commit to moving K-State forward, because budgeting is where the rubber meets the road. Ms. Peterson has done a remarkable job of representing K-State’s interests to move that forward, for many, many years. The shortcomings – say, for instance, the way the government has let building maintenance slide on university campuses – is not her fault, but the fact that legislators know that a strong K-State is good for the whole state is a credit to her doing her job well.
We’ll never know the disasters averted by her professionalism. What we do know is that there’s been a long line of successes, large and small.
That’s to her credit, and we as a community in Manhattan are indebted to her for that work.
