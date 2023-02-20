This is a two-part salute to a father and a daughter. Both deserving individually, but also obviously linked.
I’m referring to Mary Vanier and her dad, Jack Vanier.
Mary first. We’re lucky in Manhattan to count her as one of our own. She’s been here since XXX, leading the development of Grand Mere, the area around the Colbert Hills golf course. That’s important to the future of Manhattan, but that’s just her paying gig – and the community has benefitted at least as much by her volunteer work. And that’s why the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce just named her the Citizen of the Year. That’s the Chamber’s highest honor, and it’s well-deserved.
Mary serves at the moment as the chair of the KSU Foundation’s board; she’s a founder of the Manhattan Community Foundation; she’s chaired the board for the local hospice organization. And she’s served and led several other non-profits in and around Manhattan, and has been involved with a Chamber effort to spark entrepreneurship.
That’s quite a load to carry for the benefit of our community, and Mary greatly deserves the honor.
Now, to her dad. Jack Vanier passed away earlier this month. While he wasn’t originally from Manhattan, and while he raised a family in Salina, he and his wife Donna became some of the most important people in Manhattan. They did so without demanding attention, even actively trying to turn it down.
They were easily the biggest supporters of K-State athletics, and of the university generally, in terms of donations and involvement, for an entire generation. The fact that the complex where the football offices are located is named for the Vanier family is only the most prominent example.
Jack and Donna brought that support at a time that was crucial to the growth that has occurred here over the past 30 years and beyond. And by doing so, they set an example to others of how to do it and how to conduct oneself with dignity while doing it.
Sen. Jerry Moran put it well: “If you were to look for a role model citizen, copy Jack.”
Jack passed that on to their children. Two of their daughters – Mary, who you just read about – and Marty, who has had a variety of important positions at K-State and other entities, have lived in Manhattan for years. Marty, it should be noted, has also been deeply involved in many projects to benefit the university and the community. Not to be forgotten is their brother John, who is still in Salina but like the rest of the family carries on the legacy of community-mindedness.
So this ends up a salute to the entire family. Starting with Jack, ending (but just for the moment, I’m sure) with Mary.
Thanks, Vaniers, for what you’ve done, what you continue to do, and what you will no doubt do in the future.