Let’s take a moment to salute Kent Glasscock, who’s retiring from his job at K-State.

Mr. Glasscock, whose family owned a lumber business, grew up here and went to K-State. He started public service on the Manhattan City Commission, and served as mayor – as did his brother Terry. Kent went on to serve in the state Legislature, where he rose as high as a person can rise, becoming the Speaker of the House.

