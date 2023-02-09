Let’s take a moment to salute Kent Glasscock, who’s retiring from his job at K-State.
Mr. Glasscock, whose family owned a lumber business, grew up here and went to K-State. He started public service on the Manhattan City Commission, and served as mayor – as did his brother Terry. Kent went on to serve in the state Legislature, where he rose as high as a person can rise, becoming the Speaker of the House.
He was closely aligned with Gov. Bill Graves, helping develop state budgets that were reasonable, and likewise supportive of higher education. He knew full well that K-State is the locomotive that drives the train in Manhattan.
He was what must at this point seem impossible – a pro-choice Republican at the highest position of legislative leadership in Topeka. He’s probably the last one of those there will be in our lifetimes, until the dynamics of national politics shifts. (Which, somehow, always eventually happens.)
In the end, the tension within the party – and some odd dynamics in a primary once Graves’ terms were up – stymied his run at the governor’s office, where he would have been excellent. He was able – and remains able – to work effectively with everybody.
Nonetheless he kept a forward-looking, sunny disposition, saying essentially that the voters are always right. He went to work for K-State, in the crucial role of commercializing K-State research. He was an important player in bringing NBAF here, and in K-State’s move to put itself squarely behind economic development, here and across the state.
He was important, in a variety of ways, in the redevelopment of Manhattan’s downtown.
What I’m really saying, in the end, is that this is a guy who found ways to use the levers of power, and to orient the biggest players, so as to benefit his hometown.
What more, really, could we as a community ask anyone to do?
So here’s my salute to Kent Glasscock. Well-done, sir. Thank you for your service to our town.