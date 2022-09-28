Tip of the editorial cap to Karen Hibbard, who has done as much for Manhattan as anyone in the past quarter-century.

She announced earlier this week that she’s retiring, effective in February. She’s been in charge of the Manhattan Convention and Visitors bureau for 16 years, meaning she’s responsible for getting people to come here to stay overnight. That’s part of the Chamber of Commerce’s overall job of boosting the local economy.

