Tip of the editorial cap to Karen Hibbard, who has done as much for Manhattan as anyone in the past quarter-century.
She announced earlier this week that she’s retiring, effective in February. She’s been in charge of the Manhattan Convention and Visitors bureau for 16 years, meaning she’s responsible for getting people to come here to stay overnight. That’s part of the Chamber of Commerce’s overall job of boosting the local economy.
There are a lot of communities where the Chamber and the city or the Chamber and the CVB or the city and the university or the CVB and the police department…or whatever…don’t get along with each other. The fact that those squabbles don’t really amount to much here is a testament to a lot of work on the part of a lot of people; Karen Hibbard is certainly near the top of the list of those people. She’s professional, she’s gracious and kind and helpful and always positive.
Ms. Hibbard was in charge when the community put in a convention center. She was in charge when the hotel business here substantially expanded. She was in charge through much of the run with the Country Stampede, and then had to try to do whatever possible to replace that outfit once it was lured away by cash incentives in Topeka.
Plus, of course, the daily grinding-it-out of sales pitches to event planners and the customer service phone calls from, say, high school class reunions. Somebody’s got to get the name tags over to the Bluemont Hotel for the class of 2002. Somebody’s got to draft up a proclamation for the City Commission for Bridget Everett Day, and so on and so on and so on.
These things don’t happen by magic. They happen because, first of all, the right people are in place and they’re focused on the right things. That starts with NOT spinning wheels on useless internal squabbles, and then extends to daily diligence, driven by a big-picture sense of where we — that is, Manhattan — fit into a wider world.
It would be easy to say that that was simply Ms. Hibbard’s job, and that’s true. We should expect nothing less. We were certainly well-served by her predecessor, Becky Blake, who remains here in town. We expect the same of her successor.
But Ms. Hibbard did it all exceedingly well, with remarkable good humor and a sense of, well, fun. That’s a great credit to her.
I’m glad to know she’ll still be around. She and her husband Gordon have been great members of the community for a long time, and I trust that they’ll remain so for a long time to come.
Still, her retirement is a moment to reflect on a record of success, and to thank her for what she’s done. So, Karen, thank you. We’ll miss you. Don’t be a stranger.