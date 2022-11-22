You know what I’m thankful for?
I’m thankful for arguments. I’m thankful for disagreement. I’m thankful for differences, for squabbles, for conflict.
Odd, I know. At Thanksgiving, we generally try to avoid topics that divide us. Don’t get Uncle Fred started on Medicaid expansion, and for God’s sake don’t ask Aunt Clara about Donald Trump. Avoid religion, too, unless you want people to storm out before pumpkin pie. So, you know, talk about the weather, or football, or whatever series you binged lately.
In my line of work, I have to wade into these arguments all the time. The framework of many news stories is essentially conflict. Think lawsuits, or political campaigns, or even coverage of public meetings. He says this, but she says that. They do this, but these others do the other.
Then of course there’s this page, where I routinely express my opinion, and where we publish the opinions of many other people. That prompts even more arguments.
It gets particularly heated around election time, when people are desperately trying to persuade others in order to win. It is a stressful time, but on reflection, I truly am grateful for it.
Why? Well, that’s easy. Consider the alternatives.
There’s apathy, where nobody cares about anything. That would be the worst. The opposite of love is not hate, you know. The opposite of love is apathy. Hating actually involves caring.
I’m not advocating hate, please understand. Thankfully, even the hard-line advocates, or the harshest critics, are willing to listen a little bit. They are willing to have a discussion, to stop talking long enough to hear a different viewpoint.
The other alternative is basically violence. Arguments, if they are existential in nature, end that way. Think the U.S. Civil War – we couldn’t figure out a way to settle the issue of slavery without killing each other.
I don’t think we’re teetering on the edge of civil war now, but Jan. 6 proved to me that we’re closer than I wanted to think.
This is why argument and disagreement is good. Expressing divergent opinions is one heckuva lot better than marching on each other with zip ties and baseball bats.
I’m not advising diving headfirst into politics at Thanksgiving dinner. Your own rules of conduct there have evolved for a reason, and you ought to stand by them.
I’m simply trying to say that argument in and of itself is generally a good thing, and I’m grateful for it.
