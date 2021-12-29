This is the last print edition of The Mercury in 2021, and I’d like to use it to thank all of you who continue to subscribe in a year of major change in our industry, in this state, and in this very newspaper.
The Mercury this year shifted from five print editions to three, and from five digital editions to seven. We shifted from our own carrier force to delivery by the U.S. Mail. Our sister paper in Junction City shifted from three print editions per week to one.
That’s been forced upon us by the continued shift in the market for advertising, which has provided the lion’s share of the revenue for newspapers for a century. Rather than buying ads in the local paper, major retail outlets are shifting to digital advertising forms – essentially funneling money to giant corporations such as Google and Facebook.
I can argue ‘til I’m blue in the face why that is not a good strategy for local retailers, but the arguments of a newspaper publisher in northeast Kansas are not particularly compelling for an ad agency in Los Angeles or New York. So we’ve been forced to accept those conditions and deal with them.
That means that if the service we provide – informing citizens in a democratic society – is to survive, it will have to survive on the basis of subscriptions. More than ever, that means it’s up to people like you.
Many of you have told me over the past year that you really appreciate what we do, and that you believe in the importance of it, and that you want to support it. Some of you are enthusiastic about the capabilities of a digital edition. That all means an awful lot to me, and to all of us here at The Mercury.
Some others have grudgingly accepted the changes, saying you liked things the way they used to be. I understand that as well. So did I.
I don’t know the way things will go in 2022, exactly. But I do know that we’ll work harder than ever to make it worth your while to subscribe, and to reward your loyalty with solid journalism.
We know we’re an odd duck nowadays, a locally owned, locally operated, independent news organization.
The question before us – you, me, the employees at the paper, and the community at-large – is whether that sort of organization can survive and thrive into the future. I’m betting that the answer is yes. But I know full well that the answer is not entirely up to me. It’s up to you.
So, as seems appropriate at this moment, here’s to you. Thanks for your support in the year just past. And here’s a toast to hope for the future.