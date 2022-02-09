Steve Stallwitz, The Mercury’s longtime advertising manager, passed away last week. The world’s a little darker because of his departure, and I think it’s worth a little comment about what he meant to me, and to other people who worked with him, partly because there’s a broader point to be made, too.
Steve was here when I came back to town to join the family business. He had already been the ad director for a decade at that point, running a sales operation that was the engine of our business. I spent a little time working in his department, gaining a tremendous respect for what he and his people did – and still do.
Like a lot of liberal-arts majors, I probably unconsciously looked down my nose a little at the art of selling. Not at the real human beings who did the sales work, but at the process itself. I assumed there was some sort of trickery at root, flimflammery intended to separate people from their money.
What Steve taught me, and what he taught by example to many of the people who worked for him, was the fallacy of that bias. Ultimately selling is about taking care of people, particularly their wants and needs. It’s about a transaction, yes, but it’s about an exchange through which everybody comes out better off. Our advertisers truly need to reach good potential customers, and our ad staff could help them do that in the most effective way. That was the philosophy Steve always had. Everybody came away happy.
I presume he learned that philosophy from his predecessor, Jim Finley, who I think looked after my dad when he was a kid. In this outfit, we’ve managed to keep people around a long time.
I also assume that was just part of Steve’s personality. I didn’t know Steve much outside of the office, although I know he followed K-State sports as religiously as I did, since we talked about it a lot. He was always good-humored, always seeing the bright side, always optimistic about the future. Like many of us, he marvelled at the rise of the football program under Bill Snyder, and so grew fascinated by the man himself.
Like The Great Man, Steve worked at it, consistently, persistently – and, as far as I could tell, very pleasantly. Come into the office on a Sunday afternoon, and there Steve would be, getting a little ahead for the coming week.
Since I didn’t know him on a personal level, I’m not as qualified to speak about him as are his children, or his partner. I wish I had gotten to know him better, particularly after he retired – but I have to imagine that he was doing what made himself and those around him happier.
In the end I just know that day-to-day, hour-by-hour, he was a guy who made the world brighter for me, and for the people around him here at work. The answer from Steve was always “yes,” and it wasn’t just smoke. He meant it, and he made “yes” happen, and we were all better off for it.