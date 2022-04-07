The Legislature has passed a bill that supposedly gives parents more rights in the education of their kids. Two thoughts immediately jump to mind:
First, it’s not going to amount to anything substantive. Second, and probably more importantly, it’s the wrong thing to emphasize, symbolically.
The bill that the Legislature passed gave parents the “right” to inspect any teaching material, and opt their kid out of any of it that violates their values. It also gives parents the right to object to and potentially remove any book in the school library.
As a practical matter, what’s the point? I’ve been a parent of kids in public schools in Kansas for 20 years, and I guarantee if I had a concern about material being taught in one of my kids’ classes, I could go talk to the teacher about it and come to some sort of agreement. The school systems nowadays communicate so much that you’d have to shut your eyes and put your fingers in your ears to avoid it. I don’t need an act of the Legislature to go have a conversation with a teacher. I could have one right now, just switching tabs on this laptop to e-mail them.
For the record, I’ve never had a concern about the material the kids have been taught. The public school system has done a tremendous job educating our kids. We’ve had a wide range – from handicapped to Ivy Leaguers. There’ve been a few bumpy moments, but none of that was the fault of the teachers or the system. They were doing their best, and if there were conflicts or problems, we figured them out together.
Which brings me to the second point: The symbolism. What the Legislature is doing here is essentially saying that teachers are the problem. They are siding with parents, assuming the framework of conflict.
That might make for good politics in the August primary, but it’s just 180 degrees the wrong direction. The problem, to the extent that there’s a problem in this general area of public education and to the extent we need to choose sides, lies with parents.
A generation ago, if a kid got in trouble at school, the parent would ask the teacher what the problem was and hold the kid accountable. Now, if a kid gets in trouble, the parent asks the kid what the problem is and goes after the teacher with a pitchfork.
The is not universally true, of course, but it is true too often. Ask any longtime teacher. Kids get coddled at home, and teachers get blamed. Parents get bent out of shape about something being taught at school (by licensed professionals) but hand their kid a $1,600 phone where they can immediately watch porn, buy dope and wallow in rumor and deliberate lies.
If we need a “bill of rights,” it’s for the teachers. The teachers have a right to be supported, not undermined. How about we get THAT bill through the Legislature?