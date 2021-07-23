It was a remarkable moment, in some ways: Five Manhattan city commissioners, each with substantially different perspectives, agreeing to start taxing and regulating a piece of the local economy.
But, even though “tax” and “regulate” are dirty words, in this particular case it’s pretty difficult to do anything else.
The issue at hand is Airbnb. If you don’t know what that is, or if you don’t know what Vrbo means, then maybe I should throw another acronym at you: STR. Actually, I take it back. I’m not going to use that one. I can’t stand it. Nobody other than the government will ever use it.
For the sake of background, though, STR stands for short-term rental, which is what we’re talking about. According to the city government, there are more than 100 of these properties around town, basically homes that their owners rent out for a night or a few nights. The digital businesses that handle the arrangements are called Airbnb and Vrbo, which initially stood for “vacation rental by owner.”
Manhattan is a decent market for such places, since hotels tend to get jammed up around big events such as home football games and graduation. It’s a way for property owners to make a few bucks by renting out spare space when there’s demand for it; in some markets like Nashville it’s become a big business.
But think about it from the point of view of the owner or operator of a local hotel: It’s not fair.
Traditional hotels are regulated in a variety of ways by the local and state governments. There are inspections and licenses and fees, all of which were developed over many years, premised on the common-sense notion that the traveling public ought to be confident that the place they’re staying in some faraway town is safe. There’s also a local tax in place, the money from which goes into a kitty to be spent on promoting tourism here. That makes logical sense, too.
These Airbnb places are unregulated and untaxed, even though they’re in exactly the same business.
To make it fair, you’d have to either undo all the tax and regulation of hotels — which is highly unlikely to ever happen — or you’d have to put the rules and regulations and taxes on the Airbnbs. That’s a whole lot easier, and more commonsensical. It’s not something you can do in 15 minutes, which is what explains commissioner Aaron Estabrook’s hesitation. There are plenty of other projects for the city government to take on right now. But in general, this concept is a slam dunk.
These things are never slam dunks once you get into the nitty-gritty of the written rules, and so there are hard parts yet to come. But the hardest part — getting five elected officials from divergent viewpoints to agree to expand taxes and regulation — is already over, and that tells you something important about the issue at hand.