A few observations after a week away with my in-laws. We traveled together to an all-inclusive resort near Cancun, meaning we spent most of our time lounging beside pools and beaches, guzzling down things with names like Coco Loco, El Diablo and, of course, cerveza.

I have a few thoughts about the imagery of the native population of the Yucatan Peninsula, but I’ll get back to that next week. Today’s three observations are relatively light, although the last might be a little provocative.

