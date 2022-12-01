A few observations after a week away with my in-laws. We traveled together to an all-inclusive resort near Cancun, meaning we spent most of our time lounging beside pools and beaches, guzzling down things with names like Coco Loco, El Diablo and, of course, cerveza.
I have a few thoughts about the imagery of the native population of the Yucatan Peninsula, but I’ll get back to that next week. Today’s three observations are relatively light, although the last might be a little provocative.
First, tattoos. My God, so many. Another sign of age, I guess. I remember when tattoos were odd, but now they’re everywhere, and of course when it’s 86 and sunny every day, you see a lot more skin than you would in early December in Manhattan.
One lady ahead of me in line for something had her entire left hamstring and calf done up as a tribute to “Breaking Bad,” the Netflix series. A quote: “I am the danger,” and even the logo for Los Pollos Hermanos. I mean, I sure liked the show, too, and I appreciate insider references more than most people, but, uhhh….suffice it to say I don’t want to permanently disfigure my calves in tribute.
Just me, I guess. I do suspect tattoo removal will be a booming business for at least a generation.
Second, butts. Women seem to have no problem walking around with them almost entirely exposed. Not that I was looking, happily married guy that I am. But it was impossible to avoid. This is not new, I’m told. I just haven’t been hanging around beaches or pools in quite some time. I guess we’re all living in Jennifer Lopez’s, umm, shadow.
Third, we live like kings and queens.
I realize I’m privileged, and that not everybody reading this or everybody in our community is in the same boat. Also I recognize that everything is relative. But it struck me particularly when visiting Chichen Itza, the massive Mayan temple and complex in the Yucatan jungle. Built over centuries out of stone and then, for some reason, abandoned in about 1200 AD, Chichen Itza is one of the seven wonders of the world for good reason.
Mayan society was advanced enough to develop its own system of writing, mathematics, engineering, architecture, its own calendar and its own system of religion and ritual. If you think about it, building temples and associated structures pretty much requires a hierarchical society wherein most people work their entire life doing exactly what the leader tells them. Which means, if you think more about it, only the king (or queen, or bishop, or shaman, or whatever) was living a life of plenty. I would assume that while the workers lugged stones up pyramids all day every day until they keeled over dead, the king would eat whatever, whenever, and would get massages and booze and could swim and lounge by the pool.
You get the point, right? My in-laws are retired insurance agents. My wife, who’s done every job from grocery-store bagger to drug-and-alcohol counselor to dental hygienist, currently works as a substitute teacher. I’m a newspaper editor and publisher in a smallish town in northeast Kansas. My brother-in-law is a physicians assistant, and his wife is a nurse. And yet there we all were, just jiggling the ice in our glass to signal the servants to bring us whatever we dreamed up. “Ummm…pina colada, por favor.”
And of course we are just a few of hundreds at our resort. The shuttle driver told us there are 65,000 people a day who come in to visit the Cancun region, the new Mayan kings.